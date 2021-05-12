Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Phylicia Rashad Named Dean Of Fine Arts At Howard University

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
This is Us - Season 5

Source: NBC / Getty

Phylicia Rashad is going back to her alma mater. The Houstonian best known to audiences as Clair Huxtable on The Cosby Show has been appointed dean of Howard University’s college of fine arts.

The Historically Black College and University conducted a nationwide search before appointing Rahshad. She’ll begin her new role on July 1 and report to Provost Anthony K. Wutoh.

“It is an honor to welcome one of Howard’s acclaimed daughters back home to her Alma Mater,” Wutoh said in a statement. “In this full circle moment, Ms. Phylicia Rashad will take the training and skills that she honed as a student at Howard and exuded in an outstanding performing career, and she will share those pearls of wisdom with the next generation of students in the College of Fine Arts. Her passion for the arts and student success makes her a perfect fit for this role.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Previously, Rashad served as a guest lecturer and adjunct faculty member at Howard. Among her most notable students? This Is Us actress Susan Kelechi-Watson, who is Rashad’s co-star on the show and the late Chadwick Boseman, who was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

 

“I never saw myself as a dean,” Rashad told Variety upon the announcement. “But then, I’ve never thought of myself as many things that I’ve been. “It’s a privilege to be a part of reestablishing the College of Fine Arts, to engage with the administration, the faculty, the students, the alumni, as well as artists around the country. It’s exciting to think about building towards a future with a College of Fine Arts and Howard University.”

She continued, “I started teaching at the invitation of Al Freeman Jr., who was a former chair of the department of theater. He was a friend and we had also worked together in a soap opera, and he was from the state of Texas as well. At the time that I was teaching this masterclass at Howard, I was taping ‘Cosby’ in New York. I would fly down every Friday after tape day to conduct what was supposed to be an hour-long class, which ended up sometimes being three hours because students wouldn’t leave.”

Rashad says her appointment doesn’t mean she’s done acting. Following her star turn on The Cosby Show, she’s starred on This Is UsDavid Makes Man and Empire. She earned her fifth Emmy nomination for her work on This Is Us last year and will once more reprise her role as Mary Anne in the third installment of the Creed film series. Michael B. Jordan will direct.

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick was thrilled to announce Rashad’s hire.

“As we reintroduce our campus community and the world at large to Howard’s College of Fine Arts, the dean will play an instrumental role in ensuring an auspicious beginning for this reestablished institution,” Frederick said. “Given Ms. Rashad’s reputation as well as her capabilities and impressive list of accomplishments, she will undoubtedly empower the college to transcend even our incredibly high expectations. Under her leadership, Howard will continue to inspire and cultivate the artists and leaders who will shape our niche and national cultures for generations to come.”

RELATED: How Phylicia Rashad & Denzel Washington Helped Chadwick Boseman [VIDEO]

RELATED: Phylicia Rashad Is Giving Us Clair Huxtable Vibes In New Drake Video

Happy Birthday Phylicia Rashad! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Us Style And Grace

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday Phylicia Rashad! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Us Style And Grace

Continue reading Happy Birthday Phylicia Rashad! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Us Style And Grace

Happy Birthday Phylicia Rashad! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Us Style And Grace

[caption id="attachment_3157059" align="alignleft" width="896"] Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] If you’re a Black person who grew up in the 80’s and 90’s, then Phylicia Rashad is an honorary member of your family. In some ways, she served as the matriarch of our community. On-screen, she was the educated Black woman that raised 4 beautiful Black children to be positive contributions to the world. Although this was just a character she played on television, it rang true to who she was as a person. In addition, over the years Rashad has been the epitome of grace, always exuding classic beauty, and polished and well put together style. She’s never one to shy away from trying new things but adding in her personal favorites to finish off her lewks which includes a hint of vintage. And when it’s time to hit the red carpet and show out, Rashad knows how to throw on a gorgeous gown and grace us with her stunning presence. Phylicia Rashad turned 72 today (6/19). She has given us 48 years of acting, singing and directing. In honor of her birthday, here are ten time she was an ultimate style Goddess.

Phylicia Rashad Named Dean Of Fine Arts At Howard University  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Howard University , Phylicia Rashad

Videos
Latest
‘American Idol’ Finalist Leaves Show After KKK-Themed Video…

Caleb Kennedy was about as close as you can get to taking it all on the latest season of American…
05.13.21
Three NYPD Officers Including KKK-Loving Retired Cop Arrested…

A super racist retired cop and his two partners currently employed by the NYPD are facing serious federal charges for…
05.13.21
Virginia Prosecutor Calls For Investigation After Cops Drag…

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Juanisha Brooks, a Defense Department employee who who was forcibly removed from her car during…
05.13.21
Foul Play? D.C. Police Search Landfill After 2-Month-Old…

The mother of a missing two-month-old boy is considered a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.
05.12.21
This Milwaukee 5-Year-Old Didn’t Deserve To Die Over…

No child deserves to die over enjoying a slice of cheesecake, especially at the hands of his own father.
05.11.21
Watch First Episode of Vice’s DC Sniper Documentary…

The 2002 Washington D.C. area sniper murders' new documentary series has aired on Vice TV. Watch here...
05.12.21
Viral TikTok Video May Help Police Solve Child…

Does a TikTok video with over one million views hold the key to solving the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl?…
05.11.21
Florida Principal Won’t Face Charges After Paddling 6-Year-Old…

A Florida State's Attorney found no wrongdoing relating to a disturbing viral video which showed an elementary school principal paddling…
05.11.21
The Top Baby Names of 2020 Have Been…

  The Social Security Administration has revealed the top baby names for 2020 and surprisingly the top names from 2019…
05.11.21
Central Park Karen Part 2: Woman Falsely Claims…

A Black vlogger in New York City named Alana Lambert shared her experience on YouTube after she and a friend…
05.11.21
Close