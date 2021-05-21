“Hocus Pocus” Finally Gets a Sequel and Will Stream on Disney+ Starting in 2022!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s news of a new film that will not only bring some joy and delight to fans, but also “put a spell” on moviegoers.

Disney has announced that the 1993 Halloween classic “Hocus Pocus” is getting a long-awaited follow-up that will premiere on its streaming platform Disney+ in fall of 2022.

The home of Mickey Mouse and so much more nowadays took to Twitter tweet its great news:

The name of the new installment is simply going to be “Hocus Pocus 2.”

All three of the original film’s stars – Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy – will return to reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The three actresses also confirmed the news on their Instagram pages with some references to the first film. “Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years… But we’re BACK!” wrote Midler. “Yep. I’m ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok,” wrote Parker. “The people have spoken: I smell children…again,” wrote Najimy.

Seeing the return of the three stars is already shaping up to be great news for fans of now-popular film, which has become more of a classic and cult favorite in current times following repeated viewings every year on cable.

Directed by Anne Fletcher, production is planned for this fall as reported by The Hollywood Reporter and Variety.

