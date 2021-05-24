Celebrity News
Fantasia And Husband Kendall Taylor Welcome Their First Child Together

A congratulations are in order for R&B sensation Fantasia and her husband Kendall Taylor, as the couple has officially given birth to a baby girl.

Tasia went public with the news yesterday (May 23) in a huge way — like, elephant huge! Yes, the winner of American Idol Season 3 made the announcement with a full safari theme, complete with a leopard print dress, gloves and matching knee-high boots. As far as the literal elephant in the room, the singer stated via IG (seen above) that she chose the animal because “it represents patience, strength, power and remembrance” as she put it, further adding, “Just a few of the qualities that her presence has brought into our lives and this world.”

The “her” in question that Fantasia is referring to obviously is officially named Keziah London Taylor, with the GRAMMY-winning singer continuing the Instagram love fest to her daughter by also writing in the caption, “We were patient waiting on you to enter this world and we will always remember the strength that it took for me and @salute1st [Kendall Taylor] to create something as powerful as your life itself. Happy Birthday to our little Angel 5-23-21 and may God keep and cover you for the rest of your days!”

The feeling of joy was matched by papa Kendall as well, who also wrote on his own IG, “Today I experienced something that rewrote my personal definition of a Black Woman. To observe my Queen @tasiasword bring my little Angel @keziahlondontaylor into this world elevated my understanding and sense of pride, respect and admiration for black women. “Yahweh, please empower me to lead and protect my wife and children with the highest level of wisdom, power and discipline that I have to capacity to receive!” Happy Birthday to my little Kezzy Bear!”

Oh, and in case you were wondering, young Keziah for sure has an Instagram account! Follow the little bundle of joy, who already has roughly 30,000 followers and counting since her b’day yesterday, over on her social handle @keziahlondontaylor.

Congratulations again, Fantasia and Kendall!

Close