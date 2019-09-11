CLOSE
fantasia
15 Photos Of Fantasia Looking Goodt On The ‘Gram!

Posted September 11, 2019

Fantasia Barrino is an underrated style inspiration. The soul singer recently donned a skin tight Victor Glemaud gown during fashion week and her hour glass figure left the Internet shooketh.

The 35-year-old entertainer let us in on our her fitness routine as she promotes her new single Rock Soul and gears up for tour and it’s clearly paying off as she looks healthier than ever.

Fanny complimented the look with her signature short cut, necklaces by Laruicci and CZ By Kenneth Jay Lane and Jessica Rich shoes.

There’s plenty more where that came from. Keep scrolling to see more of Fantasia’s finest fashion moments.

 

 

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Taking a bite of the big apple...@applemusic

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

Right back at it #nyfw

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Where Brooklyn At?! 🌉

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

When Sketchbook Comes to Life

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

Rock Solid 🤜🏾🤛🏾

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

A 80s Baby #2 Enough 💋

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

11.

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

Warning ⚠️ @mrdblanks @derickus @1800dhawk

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

15.

View this post on Instagram

#Enough Out Right Now

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

