The Buzz – Meet One Really Smart 2 Year Old; Nick Cannon’s New Show; & There’s A New Top Paid Celebrity Chef

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Inside The Buzz:

Are You Smarter Than A Two Year Old.

Probably not if that Two year old is named Kashe Quest . This young genius who is the youngest member of American Mensa. Mensa, is the largest and oldest high IQ society in the world and the only way to join or even qualify is to score in the top two percent of the general population on a standardized intelligence test.

Now get this, at 2 years old she already has an IQ of 146, and according to Fox 11, the average IQ in America is 100.

Her mother, told FOX 11 that she noticed that Kashe’s memory was “really great.” and that she picked up things really fast and was really interested in learning. Kashe can also do things like identify all 50 states by shape and location on a map, learn Spanish, count to 100, and identify elements on the periodic table by their symbols.

Source: BE

Nick’s New Thing

https://people.com/tv/nick-cannon-shares-first-teaser-daytime-talk-show/

A lot can be said about Nick Cannon host of the masked singer and you may also know him from the show wildin out or maybe for being in the news recently for allegedly having some new babies from a few different women but one thing for sure is he does have a new daytime talk show on the way.

He unveiled the first teaser of the show recently and said “It’s been a longtime dream of mine to host my own daytime talk show and that I’m able to do this in New York City, bringing daytime television back to the place that has fostered generations of talent, is very special to me,” Cannon said in a statement in January obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. “With this show, we’ll be uniting all aspects of entertainment in a unique way in the very place where a lot of what we know today as our culture started. I couldn’t ask for better partners than Debmar-Mercury and Fox and thank them for supporting me in this endeavor.”

Congrats to Nick!

Food Network’s Guy Fieri Got A New Contract, A Big One.

Well speaking of being on TV one celebrity chef is cooking up some big bucks. Guy Fieri is reported as being the highest paid celebrity chef after landing a new $80 million contract for his two shows that are currently aired by the network, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games,” according to Forbes. The Food Network will pat the Mayor of Flavortown $80 million over three years, which is a $50 million raise from his prior agreement.

The eight-figure deal makes the 53-year-old the top-paid chef on cable TV

Source: FoxBusiness

Also On Magic 95.9: