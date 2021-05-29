[Video] Mr. Dalvin of Jodeci Talks New Music, Jodeci Biopic & More

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Nori Nori speaks with Mr. Dalvin from the iconic group Jodeci! He’s releasing new music, new visuals and he has a new label.Mr. Dalvin recently released a new single titled “And I,” and the visual for the single will be released very soon.

“And I” https://open.spotify.com/track/6GKjJk1xjcFHFXBKsmpGwA?si=BY1HI2rgQZmkB1ApRfU-sA

Mr. Dalvin DeGrate, is a singer, songwriter, producer, musician and member of the iconic multi-platinum recording group JODECI. Mr. Dalvin is known for trendsetting new Hip Hop and soul into the R&B music genre. Mr.Dalvin debuts his new single “And I,” a soulful ballad which he describes as a song about real love and meaningful committed relationships that still exist today. Mr. Dalvin continues to forge ahead establishing himself as a powerhouse of musical versatility. While he remains one quarter of the legendary group, he continues to carve out his own lane. His other ventures include his solo projects and producing artists under the label K.A.M.P Muzik.

Mr. Dalvin has also written and produced for multi-platinum artists such as Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Jewel, Tupac, FloRida, and has produced for hit soundtracks such as the ‘Dangerous Minds’ and ‘Above The Rim’ soundtracks. Possessing an eye for talent, he also discovered the iconic female rapper and producer Missy Elliott and musician and Love & Hip Hop cast member Stevie J. Mr. Dalvin continues to tour with Jodeci and is working on the Jodeci biopic. Mr. Dalvin is looking to capture the attention of music lovers around the world again with his current singles, music videos and forthcoming solo album.

