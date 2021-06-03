World
HomeWorld

Indian Bride Dies During Wedding, Family Offers Up Sister To Groom Instead

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The institution of marriage is viewed on a variety of levels depending on where you are in the world. Take India for example, which saw a bride dropping to her death on the big day, only for her family to offer the groom another viable option: his would-be sister-in-law!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We came across this very WTF story over on TMZ, who identified the deceased bride only by the name Surbhi in their original report. She apparently died of a heart attack right as the ceremony was kicking off, essentially collapsing after exchanging traditional garlands with expected husband, Mangesh Kumar.

Here’s a bit more info on how it all played out at this fatally resourceful wedding, according to TMZ:

“Sadly, Surbhi was declared dead at the scene. Now, this would normally put a halt to most, if not all, wedding ceremonies. But in this case, the bride and groom’s families reportedly huddled up and came up with a solution — Surbhi’s family offered up her sister, Nisha.

When the wedding resumed … the dead bride’s body was taken to another room. 😑

Nisha and Surbhi’s bro told the Times of India, “It was a bizarre situation as the wedding of my younger sister took place while the dead body of my other sister was laying in another room.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

It’s being said that Kumar was so persistent about marrying someone, anyone by the looks of itbecause his family was expecting a dowry from the union. In short, a dowry is any form of property or money that a bride brings to her husband when they get married. It’s arguable as to whether family heirlooms equate to a life of love and happiness, but we’ll just let people live life how they want.

R.I.P Surbhi. Cheers to the happy couple, Nisha and Mangesh?

READ MORE:

 

Indian Bride Dies During Wedding, Family Offers Up Sister To Groom Instead  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

India

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s…
06.04.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years

Naturally, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, is requesting a "probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."
06.04.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…

A high school football coach is in hot water for forcing one of his players to violate his religious beliefs…
06.04.21
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…

Three U.S. lawmakers penned a letter asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ma'Khia's time as…
06.03.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…

Bradbury, California teenager Hailey Morinico went viral recently based off a wild moment caught on camera that showed her rescuing…
06.03.21
LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His…

A firefighter in the Agua Dulce area of Los Angeles shot two of his colleagues, killing one and critically injuring…
06.03.21
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka gave the world a masterclass in setting boundaries at work when she announced she would not…
06.01.21
Close