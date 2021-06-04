Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

LeToya Luckett To Star In Fox Drama Series ‘Our Kind of People’

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Since her days as a member of Destiny’s Child — the original four at that! — LeToya Luckett has proven that she’s every bit of a solo star in her own right. She’s also proved that music isn’t her only calling, showcasing an amazing prowess for acting over the years.

It’s now looking like Luckett just got lucky again in Hollywood after nabbing a starring role in an upcoming drama series on FOX titled Our Kind of People.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As Deadline reports, the show is actually based on the popular book Our Kind of People: Inside America’s Black Upper Class by the late writer Lawrence Otis Graham that details, “the aspirational world of Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard, a historical stronghold where the rich and powerful Black elite have come to play for more than 50 years.”

Read up more on the character LeToya Luckett will be playing, via Deadline:

“Luckett will play Leah Franklin-Dupont, a strong, confident, elegant businesswoman, who, along with her husband Raymond (Chestnut), sits at the top of the food chain of the wealthy, long-standing Black elite in Martha’s Vineyard. Leah feels the pressure of her position, and a responsibility to give back to the Black community. But when Angela Vaughn (DaCosta) arrives and starts to shake things up and threaten her family’s legacy, Leah makes it her mission to bar Angela from acceptance into The Bluffs before she tears down everything Leah’s family has built.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As we mentioned earlier, LeToya has been building  a name for herself in the acting industry for some time now, from a recurring role as Rochelle on the hit OWN series Greenleaf to a leading role in the 2010 Christian drama Preacher’s Kid.

Congratulations, LeToya Luckett! We look forward to tuning in. Peep her excitement over the news below:

READ MORE:

LeToya Luckett To Star In Fox Drama Series ‘Our Kind of People’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

LeToya Luckett

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Mississippi Teen Killed By Gun Violence Just Hours…

18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs was shot three times at a Texaco gas station in Jackson after graduating from Murrah High School…
06.07.21
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s…
06.04.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years

Naturally, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, is requesting a "probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."
06.04.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…

A high school football coach is in hot water for forcing one of his players to violate his religious beliefs…
06.04.21
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…

Three U.S. lawmakers penned a letter asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ma'Khia's time as…
06.03.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…

Bradbury, California teenager Hailey Morinico went viral recently based off a wild moment caught on camera that showed her rescuing…
06.03.21
LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His…

A firefighter in the Agua Dulce area of Los Angeles shot two of his colleagues, killing one and critically injuring…
06.03.21
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Close