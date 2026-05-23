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Confusion as thousands flee their homes in O.C. amid chemical crisis

A night of fear, confusion as thousands flee their homes in O.C. amid chemical crisis

Published on May 23, 2026

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According to Yahoo, It was a night of anxiety and questions as people across a wide swath of central Orange County fled their homes due to the risk of a chemical explosion at a Garden Grove aerospace firm.

Some residents went to local evacuation shelters while others opted to stay with family and friends. Among the many questions surrounding the incident, two felt the most urgent on Friday night: How long will the evacuation last? And how safe is their community?

Families evacuated from their homes milled about the lobby and parking lot of the Cypress Community Center late Friday waiting for any updates about the leaking chemical tank that sent them fleeing earlier that day.

Some stayed glued to their phones. Others took inventory of the hastily packed belongings in their trunks or snoozed as comfortably as they could in plastic chairs at the evacuation site. A leaking chemical tank at GKN Aerospace is going to fail or explode in an “unprecedented” event that triggered evacuation orders on Friday for thousands of Orange County residents.

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