Mississippi Teen Killed By Gun Violence Just Hours After Graduating

We’ve been hearing some amazing graduation stories lately, ranging from the first Black male valedictorian in one California high school’s 106-year history all the way to the two Boko Haram kidnap survivors who overcame adversity to graduate college. Unfortunately, one Mississippi teen had a more grim graduation tale after as she ended up losing her life to gun violence soon after receiving her diploma.

According to AP, 18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs was shot three times at a Texaco gas station in Jackson after graduating from Murrah High School earlier that morning. She died at the scene just before 11 PM as confirmed by Jackson Police Department spokesman Sam Brown.

Here’s a more detailed summary of the events according to AP News:

“The shooter fled before police arrived, Brown said. Investigators were interviewing witnesses Wednesday. They have not released information on whether Hobbs knew her killer or said what circumstances led to her death.

The death of Hobbs, who was the daughter of a faculty member in the district, has cast a shadow over the end of the school year ceremonies planned for the week. The city was celebrating graduations at its seven high schools after a year marked by challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple commencements were planned so the district could limit crowds and follow COVID-19 safety precautions.”

This hasn’t been a good period for the family. A report from WAPT confirmed that her boyfriend, 21-year-old Jaquan Williams, was also shot and killed at a convenience store two months ago. Authorities have not released any information on whether or not the shootings are connected as many outlets are currently reporting.

As always in situations like this, we pray justice is served and for peace to the young victim’s family.

