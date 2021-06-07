Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Moving On: T.I. Purchases $3.27M Mansion In Atlanta [PHOTOS]

The sprawling new home features a massive pool, spa and an outdoor fireplace

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Young Thug Celebrates 25th Birthday And PUMA AW16 Campaign Release In Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It seems a wave of bad press will not stop T.I. from expanding his real estate portfolio. According to reports, the rapper has purchased an Atlanta mansion worth $3,265,000.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

|| RELATED: LAPD Investigating T.I., Tiny Over Sexual Assault, Drugging Accusation ||

According to TMZ, the 7-bed, 10-bath, 14,000-square-foot home was purchased at the end of 2020. The property resides on the Chattahoochee River and features a massive pool, spa and an outdoor fireplace. Other listed amenities include a massage room, sauna, gym, home theater, wine cellar and guest house.

The listing was held by Ansley Real Estate agent and owner Bonneau Ansley III.

 

News of the real estate purchase comes in the wake of allegations from women across the country who have accused T.I. and Tiny of sexual abuse.

Last month, The Daily Beast reported that the Los Angeles Police Department began investigating the star couple in reference to allegations of sexual assault and drugging. Investigators launched a probe in April following the accusations of a woman identified as Jane Doe. The alleged assault took place in 2005.

Doe says she engaged in unwanted sex acts. Her lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn, also represents a total of 11 accusers, 8 of whom say they were victimized by T.I. and Tiny including claims of sexual assault, drugging and kidnapping. Three accusers, including one man, allege they were victims of “terroristic threats” made by the couple.

For his part, T.I. seems to have fired back at his accusers on the song, “What It’s Come To.” Uploaded to his official YouTube account on May 21, the rapper challenged anonymous accusers to come into the light.

“Go put yo face and reputation on it,” He raps. “These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don’t it?”

Toward the end of his verse he says, “Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision, while I’m up against some lyin’ a– bitches.”

Moving On: T.I. Purchases $3.27M Mansion In Atlanta [PHOTOS]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

T.I.

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Mississippi Teen Killed By Gun Violence Just Hours…

18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs was shot three times at a Texaco gas station in Jackson after graduating from Murrah High School…
06.07.21
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s…
06.04.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years

Naturally, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, is requesting a "probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."
06.04.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…

A high school football coach is in hot water for forcing one of his players to violate his religious beliefs…
06.04.21
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…

Three U.S. lawmakers penned a letter asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ma'Khia's time as…
06.03.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…

Bradbury, California teenager Hailey Morinico went viral recently based off a wild moment caught on camera that showed her rescuing…
06.03.21
LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His…

A firefighter in the Agua Dulce area of Los Angeles shot two of his colleagues, killing one and critically injuring…
06.03.21
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Close