Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Snoop Dogg Is Now An Executive At The Historic Def Jam [VIDEO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Snoop Dogg has grown from the young rap pup that drug his dog house into Death Row in 1992 to one of the big dogs of Hip Hop that is still thriving til this day.  Not only has Uncle Snoop maintained a successful rap career but he has also reinvented himself masterfully from just a voice on wax to a presence on the silver screen as well as to television screen.  So this next tid bit of news shouldn’t really come as no surprise to anyone as the once No-Limit Soldier is taking his rap strips to Def Jam where the story of rap legends began.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party Season 2 Episode 6 as seen on VH1.

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

49 year old Calvin Broadus Jr father/grandfather in life, Snoop Dogg the God Father of Hip Hop in entertainment spilled the tea of his new position via a video on his IG that he has joined Def Jam Recordings as executive creative and strategic consultant, a role that will allow him to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster.

According to Snoop Dogg’s video:

“Now, you may wonder why, so late in my career, would I wanna work for Def Jam Records… Def Jam was the holy grail of hip-hop.”  “So when I got the opportunity, my main focus on Def Jam was to help the artists and give them love and wisdom and guidance and understanding, teach them some tricks that I learned in the game — to diversify their portfolios to be superstars,”

Snoop Dogg also said that we may get a new Snoop album out of the deal as well.

Def Jam was founded in New York in 1984 by Rick Rubin and the legendary Russell Simmons who brought us some of the most iconic names in Hip Hop history such as Run DMC, LL Cool J, Public Enemy and Rihanna just to name a few.

With that being said congratulations to Snoop Dogg are most definitely in order!

Take a listen to Snoop Doggs announcement below

Snoop Dogg & DMX Went Head To Head On Verzuz, The Culture Definitely Won
18 photos

Snoop Dogg Is Now An Executive At The Historic Def Jam [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Snoop Dogg

Videos
Latest
Mississippi Teen Killed By Gun Violence Just Hours…

18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs was shot three times at a Texaco gas station in Jackson after graduating from Murrah High School…
06.07.21
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s…
06.04.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years

Naturally, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, is requesting a "probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."
06.04.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…

A high school football coach is in hot water for forcing one of his players to violate his religious beliefs…
06.04.21
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…

Three U.S. lawmakers penned a letter asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ma'Khia's time as…
06.03.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…

Bradbury, California teenager Hailey Morinico went viral recently based off a wild moment caught on camera that showed her rescuing…
06.03.21
LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His…

A firefighter in the Agua Dulce area of Los Angeles shot two of his colleagues, killing one and critically injuring…
06.03.21
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Close