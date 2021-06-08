National
HomeNational

Barack Obama Calls Cancel Culture Generation “A Great Source Of My Optimism”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

The new generation of cancel culture has almost divided us on a social level, with half the world ready to demolish any and all entities that go against us reaching a PG-rated utopia and the other side wishing we could go back to the days of ’90s Jerry Springer where chants like, “Whore! Whore! Whore!”  from the audience would get the show renewed for another three seasons as opposed to getting taken off the air.

However, even if the new cancel culture generation doesn’t have you on their side, at least they have former President of the United States, Barack Obama, as one of their biggest allies.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Baby Boomer Barack had a recent sit-down with CNN’s Gen-X’er Anderson Cooper, where they discussed a variety of topics before jumping into the state of cancel culture. While O definitely acknowledges the dangers of, as he eloquently put it, “condemning people all the time,” he had to give props where they were due for the mass of young people that are quick to call out organizations for any acts of cruelty.

He credits conversations with daughters Sasha and Malia for his young frame of mind, saying they too will acknowledge that some of their peers can go “overboard” with the activism but their main goal ultimately is to call out discrimination and raise awareness.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Obama even credits the kids of cancel culture with his positive outlook for the future, referring to them as “a great source of my optimism,” and giving even more clarity to his statement by adding, “when people talk about how do I think about my legacy, part of it is the kids who were raised during the eight years I was President.”

TMZ was quick to note that the O Man was against cancel culture back in 2019, referring to it as “woke” culture that doesn’t equate to activism. Glad to see he’s a man that’s willing to, you know, change!

See what the ladies of The View had to say about Barack Obama’s interview with Anderson Cooper for CNN News on the topic of cancel culture below:

 

READ MORE:

Barack Obama Calls Cancel Culture Generation “A Great Source Of My Optimism”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Barack Obama

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who…

In bodycam footage released by the Springfield Police Department and obtained by WICS and WRSP last month, Dartavius Barnes can…
06.09.21
Barack Obama Calls Cancel Culture Generation “A Great…

Feel how you want about cancel culture, but the new generation has one of the biggest supporters of their movement…
06.09.21
Lester Holt’s Kamala Harris Interview About The Border…

Vice President Kamala Harris' glory of being the highest-ranking Black American woman to make a foreign trip was short-lived after…
06.09.21
Mississippi Teen Killed By Gun Violence Just Hours…

18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs was shot three times at a Texaco gas station in Jackson after graduating from Murrah High School…
06.07.21
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s…
06.04.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years

Naturally, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, is requesting a "probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."
06.04.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…

A high school football coach is in hot water for forcing one of his players to violate his religious beliefs…
06.04.21
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…

Three U.S. lawmakers penned a letter asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ma'Khia's time as…
06.03.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…

Bradbury, California teenager Hailey Morinico went viral recently based off a wild moment caught on camera that showed her rescuing…
06.03.21
LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His…

A firefighter in the Agua Dulce area of Los Angeles shot two of his colleagues, killing one and critically injuring…
06.03.21
Close