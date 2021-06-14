The Buzz – Darnella Frazier Awarded Special Honor; Swimmer Struck By Lightning, And More Mass Shootings

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Darnella Frazier, the young woman who recorded the George Floyd incident receives a prestigious award.

Remember the young girl Darnella Frazier, she was the 17 year old who took out her cell phone and decided to record the incident that ended up in a man being murdered in front of her eyes. That man was George Floyd and that video was so instrumental in deciding the outcome of the murder trial which found officer Chauvin guilty on all 3 charges against him and that video has also won her an award a very prestigious one, a special one.

The Pulitzer Prize board announced it was awarding Frazier a special citation for the video she shot on May 25, 2020. The board said Frazier’s video “spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens [and] journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”

So congratulations to her.

Source: Rolling Out

Do You Know What Happens When Lightning Strikes Water?

One thing is for sure, you don’t want to be in the water when it does.

So summer is on the way and that means a lot of people will be hitting the pools and the beaches well one thing to be mindful of while in the water is when it starts to thunder and lightning…get out of the water. It could be deadly… and that was the case for this 15 year old girl who was struck by lightning while swimming off the Georgia Coast.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration ‘Lightning doesn’t strike the ocean as much as land, but when it does, it spreads out over the water, which acts as a conductor,’ and according to the National Weather Service. On average, around 49 people are killed each year in the U.S. with hundreds more injured,

So ‘If you’re at the beach and hear thunder or see lightning, get out of the water. Get off the beach and take shelter in a building or in your car.’

Source: Daily mail

More Mass Shootings This Weekend

Gun violence in this country is on the rise and over the weekend six states had shootings and according to the Gun Violence Archive, that brings the total so far this year, to 272 mass shootings.

This past weekend From Friday afternoon to Sunday, at least nine people were killed and another 47 were injured in eight mass shootings in six states, Washington, Georgia, north Carolina, Illinois, and Ohio, according to data compiled by CNN and the Gun Violence Archive.

Authorities said that an 18 month old and a 4 year old were among the youngest victims…and that’s just so sad…

The total number of mass shootings is about 40% higher than at this point in 2020, and about 65% higher than at this point in 2019.

Guns have always been a big issue in this country and now people using them like this is a big issue.

Source: CNN

