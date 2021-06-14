Celebrity News
Michelle Williams Becomes “Merleen” To Clap Back At Fans Canceling “Cater 2 U” By Destiny’s Child

When Destiny’s Child released “Cater 2 U” back in 2005, the R&B trio of chart-topping queens had a huge hit on their hands — majority of the song’s success came from a female audience that related to the group’s “do right by your man” trope.  However, in 2021 where a new feminist-driven generation of women says otherwise, it’s looking like people are ready to cancel the song altogether.

DC3’s Michelle Williams had to jump in yesterday via Instagram to say otherwise. When responding to the idea that “Cater 2 U” should be canceled because it could be interpreted as a “slave song,” she jokingly got into a character named “Merleen” using the new emoji update and said, “My name is Merleen and I just read that y’all wanna cancel the song ‘Cater 2 U’ by Destiny’s Child. Oh honey, you didn’t discern who you were catering to and you gave your lil pearls to swine, don’t be mad at Destiny’s Child. Uh uh.”

Knowing Michelle’s closeness to God, her “pearls to swine” comment is actually taken from Matthew 7:6, which reads, “Do not give dogs what is sacred; do not throw your pearls to pigs. If you do, they may trample them under their feet, and turn and tear you to pieces.” Take what you will from that, but let’s just say Michelle is taking the Most High road while still having a little fun in the shade.

Given that this is Destiny’s Child’s closing single we’re talking about, it’s hard to think that people will actually go about canceling those memories — the 2005 BET Awards! — just for the sake of universal utopia. We’ll just have to wait and see.

In the meantime, check out some of the funniest tweets we saw from the #CancelCater2U fiasco below  — revisit a classic Destiny’s Child performance of the song at the bottom while you’re at it:

 

 

Michelle Williams Becomes "Merleen" To Clap Back At Fans Canceling "Cater 2 U" By Destiny's Child

Michelle Williams

