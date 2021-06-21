Celebrity News
Risked It All: Woman Claims Carmelo Anthony Is The Father Of Her Newborn Twins

With screenshots of texts, allegedly.

Denver Nuggets v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Six

Source: Steph Chambers / Getty

While LaLa Anthony has yet to detail why she filed for divorce from Carmelo Anthony, all signs are pointing to extramarital affairs. A woman is now saying that he is the father of her newborn twins.

As reported by Madame Noire, the Brooklyn, N.Y. native is facing new claims regarding his commitment to his soon-to-be ex-wife. Hollywood Unlocked spoke to the unidentified female in question and they say that she has the receipts to back all of her allegations. She reveals that the two originally met back in 2020 and that he was very persistent with his attempts in getting to know her. Their communication gradually increased to the point where they reportedly talked every day and started having romantic encounters soon after.

Her story goes that she would end up pregnant that September. She informed Carmelo and they both agreed that she would have an abortion. Her procedure mandated that she needed to be escorted by someone to her appointment but Anthony failed to show up.

Time went on and she missed her chance to terminate the pregnancy thus they mutually agreed she would have the twins in London. According to the report, the children were born prematurely in April and are still in the hospital. She also says that her son required a serious procedure and Melo was radio silent until he responded via email saying his phone was broken. She has decided to speak out now as she has realized she has been living a “whole lie”.

When asked about his marital status she admits to knowing he was indeed legally married at the time but assumed he was separated as he would frequently Facetime her from his bed (he was still living with his family at the time) and wouldn’t spend the holidays with his wife and son.

“I don’t want to destroy, their family,” the woman admitted. “I just can’t function like this.”

You can see the alleged text conversations below.

