Naturi Naughton Get’s Her Own Day In NYC And Not For Being Tasha St. Patrick [VIDEO]

2015 BET Awards - Press Room

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Tasha St. Patrick was the Queen of New York on Starz Power but in real life Naturi Naughton, who portrays Tash St. Patrick, is the Queen of New York as NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio has honored the Power and Power Book II actress with her own day, June 18th, as Naturi Naughton Day, and not for being a thespian but for her philanthropy.

God’s children all it takes is a hope and a dream to be a blessing to someone else.

New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio during a Juneteenth celebration in Harlem made the proclamation that 37 year old, East Orange, NJ native Naturi Naughton will be celebrated on June 18th for her efforts to feed over 10,000 families in the New York and New Jersey area throughout the past year in the midst of the pandemic when people needed the rope of hope most through her charity, the Naturi Dreamer’s Foundation.

According to Mayor Bill de Blasio

“…one thing I always appreciate when someone is an artist, or an actor, or performer, and they become famous, they have a choice – they could go off into that life of fame and fortune and celebrity and the elite, or they could stay connected to the people,…hold up that proclamation for the world to see. It says lots of things about you, all deserved,

In Naturi Naughton’s acceptance speech

“Sometimes, I pinch myself and I think, how did I get here? I’m just a young Black girl from Jersey who grew up in the inner city and I think how did I get here? Juneteenth is that reminder for me and it is that reminder for all of us. America should be asking how did we get here? My ancestors are whispering in the background, saying ‘on our backs.’ Let’s not forget how this country got here.”

Congratulations Naturi Naughton and thank you for all that you do and may God bless you a thousand times over.

Take a look at the video below.

