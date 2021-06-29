Arts & Entertainment
New Summer Walker? The Songstress Was Captured In The Studio With This R&B Great [Photos]

Summer Walker R&B Singer

Source: Aiden Cullen / Courtesy of LVRN Records

Summer Walker is back in the studio crafting up some magic with R&B great Omarion. Summer Walker released her recent EP Life on Earth last July, and fans are itching for new music from her.

The songstress had her baby girl with rapper and producer London On Da Track reportedly on March 24. Though she hasn’t shared much about the details of her first child, the couple did give her a nickname, Princess Bubblegum, before she was born.

We anticipate Summer Walker enjoying her first born and the joys of motherhood. It is great to see she is juggling mommy life and her love for singing simultaneously.

Omarion recently made a special surprise appearance on the last Verzuz battle with Bow Wow and Soulja Boy. It seems to be divine timing as Omarion is back in the studio creating records with the next generation of R&B legends. He debuted his album Kinection last October, which included 12 records with only two features from artists Wale and Busy Signal.

It is unclear what Omarion and Summer Walker have up their talented sleeves, but Walker simply captioned the photo of the two chatting in the studio with, “Get ready.”

Omarion was captured with a delightful smirk, his hands pressed together and a face like, “this is about to be good.” Summer Walker is posed next to him smiling suggesting that she agrees. Are you excited for new music from these two R&B singers?

