Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Bill Cosby Conviction Overturned Due To 2005 Decision From Former DA

The decision did lead to Cosby admitting to some of his alleged crimes on the record.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Bill Cosby Released From Prison

Source: Michael Abbott / Getty

Bill Cosby is now a free man and many are wondering how the beleaguered comedian and entertainer managed to do so given the heinous nature of the crimes he was accused of. Based on the decision made by the district attorney working on the case back in 2005, it was decided that the officer would not seek a conviction due to the fact that Cosby’s accuser came forward with the case a year after the alleged assault occurred while remaining in contact with him.

The Associated Press explained the finer details of the overturning of the conviction in a new report, taking note of the fact that former Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor stated that Temple University sports administrator Andrea Constand’s case would be difficult to try considering she waited a year after the alleged act took place. However, the publication notes that Castor did urge Constand to file a civil suit in which, under oath, Cosby would have to admit to his past misdeeds. Cosby settled with Constand for $3.4 million but he still saw himself sitting in prison for nearly three years for the alleged sexual assault.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Local news outlet WPVI spoke briefly with Castor, who confirmed his statements from 2005 regarding Constand originally bringing the case to light.

“In 2005, I had come to the conclusion that there was not enough evidence to arrest and convict him,” Castor said to Action News. “The choices became do nothing or do something. I chose to do something,” said Castor.

Castor added that his decision not to prosecute the case was an attempt to have Cosby deposed, thus opening the door for Constand’s civil suit and taking away Cosby’s choice of going with a 5th Amendment plea.

“If the civil lawyers played the pieces right, they would get Cosby deposed. He would say things that were incriminating and they would then use that to leverage a settlement worth millions of dollars. Well that’s exactly what happened,” Castor explained.

Photo: Getty

First Photos Of Bill Cosby Surface After Prison Release From Overturned Conviction For Sexual Assault
15 photos

Bill Cosby Conviction Overturned Due To 2005 Decision From Former DA  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

bill cosby

Videos
Latest
Howard Students, Alumni Call For Phylicia Rashad To…

'Cosby Show' star Phylicia Rashad is facing tough opposition in her latest gig as dean of the  Howard University College…
07.02.21
Andrea Constand Speaks On Sudden Release of Bill…

Andrea Constand took to social media to issue a statement about Bill Cosby's release from prison on a technicality by…
07.02.21
Family Of Keyon Harrold Jr. Not Surprised That…

Miya Ponsetto is back in the news again after pleading not guilty to felony hate crime charges related to a…
07.01.21
‘I Am Completely Out Of Breath’: Bill Cosby…

If you thought Bill Cosby's overturned conviction and release from prison on Wednesday was a surprise, imagine how the dozens…
07.01.21
How Trump’s Impeachment Attorney Got Bill Cosby Freed…

As wild as it may sound, Bill Cosby may actually have the Trump Administration to thank for his sexual assault…
07.01.21
Possible Derek Chauvin Federal Plea Deal Could Explain…

Derek Chauvin and his legal team have reportedly been negotiating a federal plea deal that could provide some context to…
06.29.21
NJ School Board Member Catches Heat For Calling…

A New Jersey school official apologized for a comment denigrating Vice President Kamala Harris weeks after it was posted and…
06.28.21
Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years…

Even though Chauvin was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota law, he could only be sentenced on the most…
06.25.21
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…

In the lawsuit, which for the first time identifies the officer in question as Solomon D. Simmons III, Donovon Lynch…
06.25.21
Indiana Grandmother Sentenced To Probation In Capitol Attack…

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother of five, got off essentially scot-free as part of a plea after verbalizing that "Schindler's…
06.24.21
Close