Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

A Tribe Called Quest Deny Involvement In NFT Auction Of Group’s Royalties

Industry Rule #4080 strikes again as the iconic group denies authorizing the sale of part of their royalties as an NFT for auction.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
"A Tribe Called Quest" Portrait Session

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

All the news about A Tribe Called Quest becoming the newest Hip-Hop entity to enter the world of NFT’s is flat-out false, says Ali Shaheed Muhammad in a fiery social media post that reveals another controversy concerning Hip-Hop and cryptocurrency.

The DJ and producer was compelled to speak out at length after a Billboard article last week claimed that the iconic Hip-Hop group entered into a partnership with online music royalties marketplace Royalty Exchange to auction off a 1.5% share of the group’s sound recording royalties from their first five albums. This would be sold off as a non-fungible token (NFT). Dubbing the article as “Not Friggin True,” Muhammad decided to detail exactly why this move wasn’t approved by the group.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“At the time Billboard knew those words were not true but worded the story in a way to gain clicks. They have now changed the article. Other ‘journalistic’ publications took the original newsfeed and ran with the misleading headline. No member of A Tribe Called Quest has entered into any partnership with Royalty Exchange. PERIOD!”, Muhammad wrote.

The Lucy Pearl founder then went on to clarify that PPX Enterprise, the company that represented the group in their negotiations with Jive Records, put a clause in the agreement that gave them a percentage of their royalties. The group found out about the clause while recording The Low End Theory and disputed the clause, enlisting Jive’s aid on the record label’s condition that the group re-sign with them and do a sixth album, which they did. PPX would wind up losing the lawsuit.

Billboard would go on to correct the article. At last report by music magazine NME, the NFT was auctioned off to a bidder named Stephen F. on July 1st for 40.191 etherium (ETH), which is equivalent to $92,530.

A Tribe Called Quest Deny Involvement In NFT Auction Of Group’s Royalties  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

a tribe called quest

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March…

Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that figured it would be a good idea to orchestrate a march through Penn’s…
07.07.21
Justice Stalled For South African Man Fatally Shot…

Following the fatal shooting of 29-year-old South African rugby player Lindani Myeni a few months ago by police officers in…
07.07.21
A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused…

A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon due to her weight.
07.07.21
New Documentary ‘Summer of Soul’ Breathes Life Into…

A Questlove Jawn, the documentary dazzles viewers in the nearly two-hour exploration into the overlooked festival in the summer of…
07.06.21
Phylicia Rashad Pens Apology Letter To Howard University…

Phylicia Rashad issued a second apology Friday, this time directing her statement to Howard University students and alumni after tweeting…
07.05.21
10 items
Black Twitter Defends Flo Jo After A Karen…

In the midst of the controversy stemming from Sha'Carri Richardson's month-long suspension from the Tokyo games, an Australian journalist decided…
07.05.21
#LetShaCarriRun: Thousands Sign Petition In Support Of Track…

The Olympics hasn't even started yet, and its anti-blackness is on full display.
07.05.21
Howard Students, Alumni Call For Phylicia Rashad To…

'Cosby Show' star Phylicia Rashad is facing tough opposition in her latest gig as dean of the  Howard University College…
07.02.21
Andrea Constand Speaks On Sudden Release of Bill…

Andrea Constand took to social media to issue a statement about Bill Cosby's release from prison on a technicality by…
07.02.21
Close