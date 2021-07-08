Celebrity News
Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Clowns His New Boo On The Gram

Gary Owen

Kenya Duke was singing, I found you, Ms. New Booty, Get it together then bring it back to me, on Instagram.

Comedian/actor Gary Owen’s and his estranged wife Kenya Duke have been duking it out on social media while they are going through what appears to be a nasty divorce. Kenya Duke has been hitting Gary Owen left and right with his lack of financial support leaving Gary Owen having to turn to The Wendy Williams Show to defend himself. Wendy Williams appeared to buy his story, shooting her shot at him on national television and was even caught out having dinner with Gary Owen. After that things seemed to calm down between the public war of the Owen’s until today when Kenya Duke took to Instagram to clown Gary’s alleged new boo and even tagged miss new booty.

In Kenya Duke’s post she called out a nurse named Brianna Johnson telling her that she thinks it’s weird that she is dating a married man when she in fact is a baby mama herself. Then she gave Gary Owen some smoke:

I don’t care about any of these paid relationships. Although, I do think $600 for 30 min is too expensive and you were tripping if I tried to order a $12.00 side dishes when we ate out…Wow! What I do care about is you doing the right thing financially when it comes to me. (“It ain’t gone be right…until you do right)

Kenya Duke also said that Brianna Johnson needed to lawyer up, saying that Brianna can have Gary but the coins she can not.

WHEWWW WE ain’t nothing like a woman scorned.

Take a look at Kenya Duke’s very long read on Gary Owen and his alleged boo in the post below.

