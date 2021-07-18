Hair
HomeHair

5 Times Phaedra Slayed Her Platinum Blonde Tresses

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen - Season 14

Source: Bravo / Getty

If there’s one thing Phaedra Parks is going to do, it’s give us flawless hair moments and most recently the 47-year-old debuted another gorgeous look that we just can’t stop thinking about!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In late June, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram to show off her new, platinum blonde tresses, a look that came after her jet-black hair phase. Styled by Atlanta-based stylist, Ja’Corean, Phaedra’s new platinum blonde ‘do set the Internet ablaze, with her friends, fans, and followers immediately obsessing over the new look. And while we’re still stuck on this gorgeous ‘do that the reality star is giving us, we couldn’t help but think about all other times she’s rocked blonde locs and looked absolutely amazing! Here are five of our favorite blonde moments from Ms. Phaedra Parks.

1. The Long, Bone Straight Platinum Blonde Look 

Most recently, Phaedra took to IG to post her latest blonde look. The waist-length, platinum blonde, bone straight hair was styled by Phaedras hairstylist Ja’Corean and looked absolutely stunning on the mother of two.

2. The Short, Blunt Bob With Bangs

Phaedra first debuted her platinum blonde style with this look – a blunt-cut bob with bone straight bangs. This look was also styled by Phaedra’s hairstylist Ja’Corean and paired perfectly for Phaedra’s many professional and not-so-professional engagements.

3. The Blonde Ombré Up-do

Back in May, the reality star posed up wearing this blonde ombre up-do. Styled by Alonzo Arnold, Phaedra wore the blonde look with big, loose, curls and paired it with a bright yellow lacy top. “Feeling real sunny today 🌞,” she captioned the photo.

4. The Long, Waist Length Honey Blonde Look

Last Labor Day weekend, Phaedra was feeling the tropical vibes as she wore her long, waist-length blonde locs straight down and parted over to one side. She wore this look while poolside, rocking a vibrant bikini from BFyne.

5. The Blonde Highlighted Up-do

Last fall, in a more formal look, Phaedra opted for a stunning up-do, with blonde and brown highlighted hair. She wore a side part bang that framed her face with the rest of her blonde locs twisted up in the back so you could really visualize the highlights throughout her hair.

Beauties, what’s your favorite blonde Phaedra moment?

Don’t miss… 

The ‘RHOA’ Ladies Come Dressed To Kill In All-Black At The Reunion

5 Times ‘RHOA’ Newbie LaToya Ali Gave Us A Look

Pop Them Tags: The Many Expensive Looks Of Marlo This Season On ‘RHOA’
8 photos

5 Times Phaedra Slayed Her Platinum Blonde Tresses  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

phaedra parks

Videos
Latest
All In The Tone? New Study Suggests Cops…

Based off an analysis by the American Psychological Association that looked at body camera footage from more than 100 police…
07.19.21
Rev. Jesse Jackson To Receive France’s Legion of…

Although he hasn't been free of scandal throughout the years, there is no denying that the Reverend Jesse Jackson has…
07.19.21
Zaila Avant-Garde Is The First Black American To…

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, has become the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which has been dominated…
07.09.21
Samaria Rice ‘Glad’ Ohio Supreme Court Rejected Appeal…

The Ohio Supreme Court's ruling to reject Loehmann's appeal advocating for his reinstatement to the force upheld the city of…
07.09.21
Black UNC Students Commit To ‘Holding The University’s…

Coalition groups comprised of Black students, alumni and faculty pressed on in their years-long fight to create a more equitable…
07.08.21
The Delta Variant Is On The Move: The…

Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith says people shouldn't gamble with Covid-19 or their lives, reminding communities that vaccination remains the best protection…
07.08.21
Sha’Carri Richardson Won’t Race At Tokyo Olympics After…

Richardson was originally suspended for the 100-meter race in Tokyo over a failed drug test. Now America's fastest female sprinter…
07.07.21
Philly Residents Shut Down White Nationalist Group March…

Patriot Front, a white nationalist group that figured it would be a good idea to orchestrate a march through Penn’s…
07.07.21
Justice Stalled For South African Man Fatally Shot…

Following the fatal shooting of 29-year-old South African rugby player Lindani Myeni a few months ago by police officers in…
07.07.21
A Black Woman Says Her Nail Salon Refused…

A black woman was ostracized from a Columbia, South Carolina nail salon due to her weight.
07.07.21
Close