Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Charles Barkley Keeps It All The Way Real, Says People Who Don’t Want To Get Vaccinated Are “A**holes”

“Everybody should be vaccinated. Period."

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Charles Barkley Calls People Who Don't Want To Get Vaccinated "A**holes"

Source: Cliff Hawkins / Getty

Charles Barkley is not known for biting his tongue, so when it comes to his feelings towards people who don’t want to get vaccinated, the Chuckster didn’t sugarcoat them.

Speaking with CNBC, the Hall of Famer wasn’t shy about revealing his vaccination status, sharing that he did indeed get the COVID-19 vaccine and kept it all the way real about the people who still have not gotten the shot.

“Everybody should be vaccinated. Period,” he said, before letting the chopper spray adding, “The only people who are not vaccinated are just assholes.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The brutally honest Inside The NBA host also believes that all sports leagues should mandate that athletes have to be vaccinated to play.

“Can you imagine if one of these guys that are not vaccinated, if they get one of these players’ kids, wives, girlfriends, moms and dads sick and they die over some unnecessary conspiracy bullshit,” Barkley said. “I think that would be tragic.” Barkley also believes professional athletes should not get any special treatment regarding this situation and feels athletes should be subjected to the same rules average joes have to follow at their jobs.

“There’s sh*t you can’t do at work, and there’s sh*t that have to do at work,” he further elaborated. “So every workplace has rules, and I think one of the rules [should be] that guys have to be vaccinated.”

Barkley’s comments come as the country is dealing with an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious delta variant. The sports world, specifically the NFL, has been the talk of social media because of the league’s new policy regarding COVID-19, just stopping short of mandating players be vaccinated but announcing stiff penalties for unvaccinated players who cause outbreaks leading to cancellations of games.

Players like Cole Beasley and DeAndre Hopkins have voiced their displeasure with the rules but have seen pushback from other NFL players for being vaccinated. Two coaches also found out the NFL is not playing when it comes to COVID-19. ESPN reported that Minnesota Viking coach Rick Dennison was handed his pink slip becuase he didn’t want to get vaccinated but eventually reached an agreement to remain with the team as a senior offensive adviser. The same can’t be said for New England Patriots co-OL coach Cole Popovich.

But there are signs that some players get it. Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said players would benefit from being vaccinated.

“It’s a competitive advantage, but it’s also way more than that,” Mayfield told reporters from his youth football camp Wednesday. “It’s about safety and just general health and well-being of human life.”

Despite some hard-headed individuals still opting to take their chance with the virus, 80% of NFL players, 90% of NBA players, and 85% of MLB players have reportedly had at least one shot.

Barkley appears to be on the right side of history when it comes to this, as businesses feel the same way without saying it so harshly. Companies like Netflix, Facebook, Google, and Shake Shack have all announced that employees will have to be vaccinated to go to work.

Photo: Cliff Hawkins / Getty

Charles Barkley Keeps It All The Way Real, Says People Who Don’t Want To Get Vaccinated Are “A**holes”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Charles Barkley

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21

#BlackGirlMagic: Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To…

Atlanta teenagers Jayla Jackson and Emani Stanton became the first Black girl duo to win Harvard University's debate competition.
07.26.21

Frontier Airlines Labels Black Woman As Potential Child…

For Lakeyjanay Bailey, a 21-year-old Black woman traveling from Denver to Fort Worth, systematic racism became her reality after being…
07.26.21

Say What?! Demand For White Alabama Councilman To…

White councilman John "Tommy" Bryant is getting the ultimate side-eye, and many requests to resign from office, after his reiteration…
07.22.21

Twitter Gives ‘Dislike’ Button a Tryout For Users…

One of most used social media companies is trying out a brand new feature that could potentially give users a…
07.22.21

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Pleads Guilty To…

Enrique Tarrio is facing jail time for burning a Black Lives Matter banner.
07.22.21

Bill Proposed To Rename Over 1,000 Landmarks Named…

Democrats have proposed a new bill that will hopefully be a start to erasing the hate, at least when it…
07.20.21
Close