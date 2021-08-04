Arts & Entertainment
Today’s Biggest Stars Reimagine Classic Cinema In Special Vanity Fair September Issue [Photos]

Keke Palmer Vanity Fair

Source: Emma Summerton/Vanity Fair / Vanity Fair

Keke Palmer, Normani, Storm Reid, Charles Melton and more of today’s Hollywood stars grace the cover of Vanity Fair as they reimagine classic films. The special September issue entitled “Party Like It’s 1999” features your favorite celebrities with a modern take on the key moments and cultural figures from two decades ago that influenced us today.

According to movie buffs, it is said that 1999 should be considered as one of the greatest single years of cinema ever. With forever culturally relevant films like The Matrix, and daring independent films such as The Blair Witch Project, these movies closed out the 90s with a bang. The rising stars featured in the spread were too young at that time, but they have grown to discover the timeless cinematic masterpieces to appropriately pay homage.

Check out a few moments from the spread reimagining your favorite films:

Keke Palmer as Elle Woods

Keke Palmer recreated Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy Legally Blonde. The actress and entertainment personality adds “a dash of B.A.P.S.” per her caption on her recent Instagram post.

Charles Melton as Neo

The Riverdale heartthrob, Charles Melton, talks to Vanity Fair about watching the 1999 blockbuster classic, The Matrix, on VHS every day after school.

Patrick Schwarzenegger as Patrick Bateman  

American royalty, actor and model Patrick Schwarzenegger as Patrick Bateman from Mary Harron’s 2000 satirical horror film American Psycho.

Cordell Broadus & Storm Reid as Quincy & Monica 

Euphoria and The Suicide Squad star Storm Reid channels Monica from Love and Basketball in the issue. While model, entrepreneur and son of Snoop Dogg, Cordell Broadus taps into his inner Quincy.

Normani as Satine

Pop star Normani is comfortably in her bag as she steps into Nicole Kidman’s glittering role in Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 fantasia Moulin Rouge! 

All of the stars are absolutely stunning and adding the perfect modern flair to classic cinema. For more, check out the full Vanity Fair September Issue. Watch the video from the magazine below.

Today’s Biggest Stars Reimagine Classic Cinema In Special Vanity Fair September Issue [Photos]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

KeKe Palmer

