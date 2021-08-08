Celebrity News
Angela Simmons Looks Stunning In This Sexy, Affordable, Black-Owned Bodysuit!

WEtv's Exclusive Premiere Of 'Growing Up Hip Hop': Season 3

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Angela Simmons has always been one of our style icons and she just keeps getting better with time! Just a few weeks after she gave us body-ody-ody while walking in The Matte Collection’s fashion show during Miami Swim Week, the 33-year-old entrepreneur gave us another reason to swoon when she posted these stunning pics and showed off her killer curves and banging body once again.

Taking to Instagram, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star posted few updated flicks for us to thirst over and we all did exactly that! Styled by @adorablenellz, Angela posed in a sexy, skin-tight brown and tan colored Coco bodysuit and Coco Monogram Pants that were designed by Black-owned apparel brand, Broken Land Co. She paired the look with nude Louboutin pumps and minimal jewelry and was in full glam with her hair and makeup laid by her usual hairstylist: @qlovebug  and MUA @moon.light.glam.

“Aw, man, slow down I’ma get you something that you could hold down 🎶 ✅💯💪🏽,” she captioned the photo that gave us a much-needed full-length view of the outfit.

Many of her 7 million IG followers immediately hit the beauty’s comment section to post their stamps of approval. “Lawd,” one follower wrote while another said, “😍😍😍 killing em babe xo.”

But Ang wasn’t done there! She then posted a series of mirror selfies just in case we needed more.

“A N G E L A #MeVSMe #MirrorSelfMe,” she captioned the selfie pics before tagging her entire glam squad.

If you’re interested in getting Angela’s killer look, you’re in luck because you can cop the two-piece fit without breaking the bank and support Black-owned businesses at the same time! The Coco Bodysuit ($149) and Coco Monogram pants ($149) that Angela is rocking in the photos are available for purchase on Broken-land.com.

Are you feeling Angela’s look?

Angela Simmons Looks Stunning In This Sexy, Affordable, Black-Owned Bodysuit!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close