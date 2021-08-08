Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jennifer Hudson Looks Like Royalty In All-Purple At The ‘Respect’ Movie Premiere

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Press Junket For NBC's 'Hairspray Live!'

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Jennifer Hudson is gearing up for her big debut as Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic about the late singer’s life, Respect, a role she was handpicked specifically by Franklin to play. The film, which comes out this Friday, held its big red carpet premiere tonight at the Regency Village and Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles, where of course J.Hud looked like royalty and stole the show.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Styled by @waymanandmicah, the singer and actress wore a gorgeous custom, purple Dolce And Gabbana gown with a long train that followed the superstar everywhere she turned. The dress was sparkly, strapless, and featured a high slit allowing the 39-year-old to show off her toned legs. She wore her hair parted over to one slide and slicked back into what looked like a low bun. She added a long, purple veil to the back of her ‘do that matched the dress perfectly and had her looking like a true queen. She wore minimal jewelry except for simple earrings and silver rings on her fingers. And on her feet, she wore sparkling closed-toe pumps that helped accentuate her gorgeous frame.

“This is prob her best look ever!” one fan said of the ensemble while another fan commented, “love everything about this look on Jennifer🔥.”

Jennifer’s Respect co-star and fellow actor Marlon Wayans was also in attendance of the big premiere, and the two flicked it up together outside of the event. Wayans plays Ted White in the film, Aretha Franklin’s first husband and former manager.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

 

Attending the big red-carpet premiere isn’t the only way Hudson is preparing for her big debut as the legendary soul singer. Just last week, she released her version of Aretha’s sultry classic, “Ain’t No Way,” a single that is one of 17 tracks by Franklin that Hudson has recreated in the film and in the movie’s soundtrack.

And we finally got our first glimpse into the way Hudson has completely channeled the late soul singer’s moves, voice, and attitude in the film’s trailer, which was released earlier this year. The quick, 1-minute first look at the film has us seeing exactly why Aretha Franklin hand-picked J.Hud to play herself in a movie. ICYMI, check it out below.

 

Along with Hudson and Wayans, Respect also stars Mary J. Blidge, Tituss Burgess, Forest Whitaker, and Audra McDonald and arrives in theaters on August 13th.

Don’t miss… 

Jennifer Hudson Talks Playing Aretha Franklin In Biopic In The August Issue Of InStyle

9 Iconic Aretha Franklin Moments

5 Of Aretha Franklin’s Most Iconic Moments
5 photos

Jennifer Hudson Looks Like Royalty In All-Purple At The ‘Respect’ Movie Premiere  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

aretha franklin , Jennifer Hudson

Videos
Latest

Black Man Survives Attempted Lynching Only To Be…

July 4, 2020 in Indiana five white men attempted to lynch a black man named Vauhxx Booker because they said…
08.06.21

Louisiana Groom Allegedly Shoots His Friend On His…

This story sounds like a script from one of Tyler Perry's movies or TV shows.
08.04.21

Georgia Man Shoots His Girlfriend 4 Times After…

A woman is dead after being shot 4 times in Clayton County, Georgia and police say it’s all because her…
08.04.21

Wendy’s Manager Fired For Calling Black Woman ‘B**ch’…

Emotions can run high in any workplace, especially the fast-paced food service industry. But one man's inexcusable language has cost…
08.03.21

Biden Administration Says Infrastructure Deal Prioritizes The Black…

Senior Advisor to the president, Cedric Richmond, said the bipartisan infrastructure framework was designed to address issues disproportionately impacting Black…
08.02.21

Philadelphia Black Man Freed After Three Decades in…

60-year-old Curtis Crosland of Philadelphia experienced an unfortunately common atrocity after spending over 30 years in prison for a crime he…
08.02.21

Meeting Or Mingling? Michigan State Rep Admits To…

Michigan State Representative Jewell Jones proudly admitted to dropping hundreds of dollars at the Pantheon Club strip joint in Dearborn,…
07.29.21

Ben Crump Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Black…

Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump is getting ready to take on a historic lawsuit against pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson.
07.29.21

Veteran SNCC Organizer And The Algebra Project Founder…

A lifelong educator, Moses inspired multiple generations to organize for equity and justice, leaving behind a legacy of servant leadership…
07.26.21

Honda Dealership Blasted For Calling Black Woman ‘Bon…

Trinity Bethune, a 21-year-old Black woman from North Carolina, unfortunately found herself as the butt of a racially insensitive joke…
07.26.21
Close