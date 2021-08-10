Arts & Entertainment
Idris Elba Joins Tika Sumpter, Jim Carey and Natasha Rothwell In ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’

Idris Elba

Idris Elba confirmed that he will voice Knuckles the Echidna in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog sequel film.

Elba posted a picture of Knuckles’ recognizable, well, knuckles on the actor’s personal Instagram account. It seems like confirmation that The Suicide Squad star has joined the cast of Sonic’s long-awaited sequel film.

Sonic fans could have easily predicted that his friends like Tails would certainly play a leading role in the sequel. According to IGN, a leak from earlier this year suggested that Idris Elba’s character Knuckles would also join the main cast.

Elba posted the photo of Knuckles across his social media accounts, confirming some of these rumors along with the caption, “Knock,knock.. #SonicMovie2 #Knuckles.”

Knuckles is a red Echidna and said to be an ally and sometimes enemy of Sonic in the popular games. He is the guardian of the Master Emerald in the video games as well. Knuckles is most known to be a hot-headed fighter.

Elba joins previously announced cast members James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, and Jim Carrey. The 5x Emmy nominee and Golden Globe winner was recently featured in the latest Suicide Squad, Netflix’s The Harder They Fall and Concrete Cowboy as well as Universal/Will Packer’s Beast and George Miller’s Three Thousand Years of Longing. 

Fans can catch Sonic the Hedgehog 2 debuting next spring. The adventure comedy is set to be released in theaters across the US on April 8, 2022.

See Elba’s announcement on Instagram below:

Close