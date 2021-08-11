The Buzz – Common Works With Oprah; Method Man Has New Comic Book Series; & BizMarkie Got No Money For Biggest Song

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Common and Oprah first worked together back in 2014 on the hit movie Selma and it seems they have continued to build on that meeting as they are now working together again. This time the two are planning on releasing a new project a docu-series called Justice USA about the criminal justice system that will be on Oprah’s OWN network and Discovery Plus.

Common told Deadline “I’m proud of this series because it takes an honest look at the criminal justice system and highlights its need for reform. One of the greatest problems with the justice system is its dehumanization of people. But we have the ability to change that. My hope is this documentary brings visibility and change to the criminal justice system in the most humane way.

That should be good.

Source: Rolling Out

And speaking of doing new projects…

Method Man is working on releasing a new digital comic book series.

Meth is getting into the NFT arena with his new comic called Tical World. He’s already in the superhero world as host of a weekly marvel podcast called marvel/method

According to Rolling Stone, the first installment of the rapper’s anthology series, “Part 1: The Origin,” features original characters, animations, artwork, apparel, and unreleased music available for sale as non-fungible tokens. And with your purchase you’ll also get yourself an unreleased audio recording with music and lyrics by Method Man. The sole copies of the first artistic renderings of the Tical World characters and a gold VIP card for Tical Athletics, Method Man’s athleisure line.

Source: Rolling Out

The great legendary hip hop icon Biz Markie’s passing affected so many people and that’s because of his personality and how he approached life…and that same love went into his music.

One of his classic songs Just Be Friends” peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and took his career to another level which his long time friend and DJ Cool V said, the song carries bittersweet notes — even to this day. “The sweetness comes in that we were able to perform it for almost 31 years,” he says. “And now comes the other side of it — we never made money off the record. I still haven’t got paid for that record.” Cool V cites royalties, and signing “an incredibly bad contract” as factors and adds, “It trickled down. So, we never made money off the record. But, we made the money off the shows and we had a great performing career.

Source: Hip Hop DX

