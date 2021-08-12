The Buzz
The Buzz – 9 Year Old Black Girl Artist Wins Big; Kanye Makes History; Jay And Bey's New Venture.

A 9 Year Old Super Talented Young Black Girl Artist From Detroit Has Done Something Really Amazing.

A big congratulations goes out to Gabrielle Faisal who won first place in the White House Historical Association’s National Student Art Competition. Her winning piece of art work featured a pair of shackled Black hands holding the White House between their palms with The American flag in the background. 

Gabrielle said, “I was inspired to paint this picture because of the history I read and learned from my father. The White House is a symbol of America that was built by enslaved African-Americans,”

“The red stripes symbolize our struggle for freedom, the white stripes symbolize the purity of our struggle. The blue is the symbol of justice for all people, no matter what color. The stars represent the unity of all people coming together. The shackled hands are the hands of enslaved Africans who built the White House.”

Gabrielle will receive a $1,000 cash prize and will have her work featured in The White House’s visitors center along with all of the other finalists now through  Sept. 22.

And thats wassup…we love that!

Source: Black Enterprise

 

Kanye West Makes History And Millions In One Night, Again.

According to Billboard, Ye’s second Donda listening party has become the most-watched live stream in Apple Music history, garnering more than 5.4 million views on Aug 5. Ans as impressive as that is. I’m not sure if it’s as impressive as making $7 million in sales from the listening party’s official merchandise.

That’s some big money in one night and his album hasn’t even dropped yet. Well after pushing back the release of DONDA Apple Music and iTunes indicate that we can expect to get the 24 track album with guest appearances by Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Kid Cudi, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Jay Electronica, and more sometime this week.

Wonder how much he’s gonna make with that…

Source: Complex

 

Jay Z And Beyonce Team Up For A New Venture

And talking about making big money, Musics power couple Jay Z and Beyonce are working together on a new venture. The two who already have a long list of business deals that generate some big money just entered a partnership with one of the biggest jewelers in the world.

Meet the new brand ambassadors and the new faces of Tiffany and Co. Yup bey and Jay, and as part of the agreement, they will front upcoming campaigns and introduce new and exclusive jewelry for Tiffany.

The power couple join other Tiffany brand ambassadors, like Blackish actress Tracee Ellis Ross and The Queen’s Gambit actress Anya Taylor Joy.

Source: Black Enterprise

 

…and that is whats happening inside The Buzz!

