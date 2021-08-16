Celebrity News
Pamela and Javale McGee Are The First Mother and Son to Win Olympic Gold Medals

Pam and Javale Mcgee

Source: Getty / Getty

Like mother, like son.  NBA star Javale McGee and his mother former WNBA player and USC Trojans starter Pamela McGee made history as the first mother and son to win Olympic gold metals.  The two made an appearance on the 3rd Hour of Today show were Pamela joked, “Now my running gag is that I’m the only Olympian basketball player to birth an Olympian!”

Pamela, who is a Woman’s Basketball Hall of Famer, snatched her gold medal in 1984.  She paved the way for her son Javale 37 years later who not only brought home the Olympic gold metal from the United States win over France last Saturday (87-82), but he has also a scooped up three NBA titles.

Javale expressed his feelings about his and his mother’s monumental accomplishment to the Associated Press‘ NBA reporter, It’s an amazing feeling, man.  I’ve got a gold medal. My mother has a gold medal. We’re the first to do it, mother-son duo. It’s an amazing feeling. You can’t really explain it. Just knowing you’re the best in the world, amazing, man.”

Javale took to his Instagram page to publicly celebrate making history with his mother and to show off their metals.  He captioned the post, “first mother-son duo ever to win olympic gold!”  Followers inundated his comment section with congratulations and well wishes.

Pamela has a thing for birthing exceptional athletes.  Her daughter, Imani McGee-Stafford, is a first-round pick in the WNBA and currently pursuing a law degree.  Which means that Pamela is the only WNBA player to have a son in the NBA and a daughter in the WNBA.

When asked her views on parenting Pamela stated, “I was born to a teenage mother that had twins at 17, and she instilled that spirit of excellence and resiliency. I just hope that I passed that down to them, and they understand that they didn’t just wake up and become Olympians. Somebody sacrificed, somebody paid a price and it’s their obligation to take it the next level.”

Pamela and Javale McGee Are The First Mother and Son to Win Olympic Gold Medals  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

