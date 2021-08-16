Keyshia Cole Shares Her Mother Frankie’s Beautiful Homegoing [VIDEO]

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

R&B singer Keyshia Cole shared her mother, Frankie Lons, and their story with the world on her 1st reality show Keyshia: The Way It Is. Keyshia Cole through the think and thin always showed her love for her mother that was battling addiction. However Keyshia Cole’s worst nightmare came true on July 17th, Frankie’s 61st birthday when the equally reality television star passed away from an overdose.

Over the weekend Keyshia Cole and her family celebrated the life of Frankie Lons in a beautiful home going service that included a balloon and dove release.

In an Instagram video post Keyshia Cole shared:

We will miss you, I tried to spend as much time close to her as I could, in that church. When we got to the mausoleum, I asked if I could see her one last time I kno her spirit was no longer there in the physical, I just hope she was able to see that we came together in celebration of her name, the laughs, love, and honesty she brought to this world…. I’ve internalized a lot as of recent. The love is real Frank Da

We will be keeping Keyshia Cole as well as all the family and friends of Frankie Lons uplifted in our prayers.

