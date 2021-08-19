Date Night On The D Train: Cops Looking For NYC MTA Worker Who Let His Girlfriend Operate a Subway Car

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Coming up with creative ideas for date night can sometimes be tough, but it’s never worth it to break the law and lose your job at the same time just to impress your significant other.

One MTA worker from New York is finding that out the hard way now that police are looking for him after he let his girlfriend operate the D train in Brooklyn.

According to the New York Post, 32-year-old MTA motorman Terrell Harris is currently being sought out by authorities for giving his girlfriend, 28-year-old Dominique Belgrave, access to control the train at 50th Street, 55th Street and 62nd Street stations in BK’s Borough Park neighborhood.

Take a look at a play-by-play of their romantic ride through NYC that might even land the pair behind bars:

“‘Yes, this is me operating the train right now,’ Belgrave says in one of multiple videos posted to her account, which has since been made private.

At one point, as the love train choo-choos through underground stations, Belgrave is shown in footage alone at the controls and posing for a selfie with Harris in the cab.

As the train zips toward Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue, Harris explains that the marker showing where operators must stop is hard to see from the cab, and Belgrave echoes the complaint.

‘Y’all ain’t put the stickers in a visible place!’ she exclaims.

A third clip shows her entering the public section of the car saying, ‘Back inside I go.’

Belgrave’s caption reads: ‘Conducting The D u hurdddd.’”

Even though Harris will certainly get cool points on social media for years to come, the risky move didn’t seem to be a laughing matter to Interim Transit President Craig Cipriano, who addressed the situation by stating, “This video is beyond egregious showing a train operator who betrayed the trust of New Yorkers while creating a dangerous condition.” He went on to confirm the 11-year MTA employee would be punished for his actions, also adding, “I want to assure customers that the operator involved has been removed from service and will no longer be allowed to control a train.”

Do you think the viral fame and brownie points from wifey was all worth him being demoted from a job that he reportedly earned, according to payroll tracker SeeThroughNY, $117,486 in 2020 from? Let us know your thoughts as always, and definitely don’t try this at home!

