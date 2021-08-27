Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The world was heartbroken back on August 25, 2001 when the news that 21 year singer/actress affectionately known as Baby Girl, Aaliyah, had past away following a plane crash after filming a music video in the Bahamas for her smash hit single ‘Rock The Boat’ from what would be her last album while living ‘Aaliyah’.

Aaliyah’s name has been recently being entered around the news as of late behind her alleged relationship with R. Kelly who is facing numerous sex abuse charges in a court of law in Brooklyn, New York, as well as her uncle reporting that he would be releasing, new unreleased music of the ‘Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number’ star, however the man that she gave her heart to, who still rides for the love his life, Aaliyah, today is Hip Hop record producer Damon Dash.

Damon Dash was crushed by the passing of his ‘One In A Million’ Aaliyah and out of respect for the late singer as well as her family does he rarely discuss Aaliyah publicly. But in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight Damon Dash discussed Aaliyah’s fear of flying as well as their conversation before her boarding that fateful flight and his irritation as to how if things would have happened the way they were planned Aaliyah may be still here with us today.

Take a listen to Damon Dash reflect on Aaliyah with ET in the video below.

Damon Dash Talks About Aaliyah’s Fear Of Flying [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com