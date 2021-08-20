Aaliyah
Baby Girl: Fans Celebrate Arrival Of Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’ To Streaming

Posted 8 hours ago

Aaliyah One In A Million re-release assets

Source: Marc Baptiste / Marc Baptiste

The long-awaited arrival of Aaliyah to digital streaming platforms has finally come, even if it’s happening via a staggered release schedule.

On Friday (August 20), fans got a chance to be once more able to listen to the late singer’s 1996 album One In A Million, a week before the album celebrates its 25th anniversary. Aaliyah’s record label, Blackground Records, recently partnered with EMPIRE to finally get the label’s entire catalog added to streaming platforms, beginning with One In A Million followed by Timbaland & Magoo’s three albums, Aaliyah’s self-titled album, Toni Braxton’s Libra, soundtracks including Romeo Must Die and more.

It didn’t take long for fans to rejoice and fall in love once again with songs like “4 Page Letter,” “One In A Million, “If Your Girl Only Knew” and more. From celebrating the genius of Timbaland and Missy Elliott to how Aaliyah created a culture reset with the project, One In A Million is everything to an Aaliyah stan and fan of R&B.

Plus, with the catalog slowly starting to re-emerge on streaming, so do the music videos as well as fans being able to fill up playlists. Revisit the videos for “One In A Million,” “If Your Girl Only Knew,” and “4 Page Letter” below and see fans’ reactions to the good news below.

 

 

 

