A Seemingly Unlikely Pair: Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill & Kenya Barris Team Up For Untitled Comedy Feature

Eddie Murphy

A seemingly unlikely pair is Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, and Kenya Barris. The Hollywood Reporter announced that the three are linking up to make an untitled comedy feature together.

Murphy will star opposite of Hill that Barris  is directing for Netflix. Barris served as a writer on Murphy’s Coming 2 America and will make his feature directorial debut with this untitled movie.

Hill and Barris co-wrote the script, noting that the film will be produced under their Strong Baby and Khlabo Ink Society banners. Details of the plot are being kept under wraps, but is said to be “an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations, and generational differences shape and affect relationships.”

Murphy made a return from his brief movie hiatus with the 2019 Netflix Dolemite Is My Name. Most recently, the actor and comedian starred in Coming 2 America and is currently developing a sequel to 80’s hit, Beverly Hills Cop.

We will keep fans updated as details are disclosed. Are you excited for this collaboration?

Close