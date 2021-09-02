Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Minister Nathan Edmond Testifies About The R. Kelly, Aaliyah Wedding

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-CRIME-CELEBRITY-KELLY

Source: E. JASON WAMBSGANS / Getty

The more we hear about the trial of Robert Sylvester Kelly, better known as R&B singer R. Kelly, the more we are learning as bad as we thought ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ was, the pied piper documentary that led the legendary singer to jail didn’t even scratch the surface of the crazy mess that was going on inside the proverbial closet of R. Kelly’s life.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

As the sex abuse charges continue to be argued in a Brooklyn court room we are hearing from people that had direct knowledge of Kell’s alleged wrong doing, such as the minister that performed the wedding ceremony of R. Kelly and the late R&B under aged singer Aaliyah.  Minister Nathan Edmond testified in court that he performed the 10 minute nuptials in a motel room for R. Kelly and Aaliyah that were decked in matching jogging suits with one leg pulled up to their knees.  According to Minister Edmonds he had no idea who the super star couple were nor that the age that some thought was nothing but a number that he knew nothing about and he thought it was hilarious that he was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

The man Aaliyah gave her heart to, R. Kelly, had alleged gotten the R&B teenager singer pregnant and according to testimony married her to avoid going to jail.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Take a look at the video below.

Minister Nathan Edmond Testifies About The R. Kelly, Aaliyah Wedding  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Aaliyah , r. kelly

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On…

The website called profilewhistleblower.com popped up on the radar of Twitter users after Texas lawmakers passed the controversial Senate Bill…
09.03.21

So We’re Not Bugging?: FTC To Investigate Why…

In life, three things are guaranteed: death, taxes, and McDonald's McFlurry machine always being "broken."
09.03.21

Texas High School Suspends Its First Black Principal…

A Black principal was recently put on paid administrative leave after parents at his Texas high school complained that he…
09.02.21

Oklahoma Man Accused Of Rape Now Faces Hate…

Oklahoma man Payton Heird, 22, was arrested early Sunday morning after he attacked and threatened Zuria Hurst, 18, on Baker’s…
09.02.21

Woman Who Ran Fake Vaccination Card Scam Charges…

Jasmine Clifford faces two felonies related to the scam along with an additional misdemeanor conspiracy charge, and another woman also…
09.02.21

USPS, One Of The Largest Employers Of Black…

The post office has long been one of those “good government” jobs with solid pay and benefits, creating greater economic…
09.01.21

Georgia Leads the U.S. In Most Schools Named…

Many Southern students find themselves in an awkward situation following the revelation that Georgia has 45 public schools named after…
09.01.21

So, ‘Rope Ties,’ As In Ties That Look…

Apparently, some Black guy named Daniel is out here selling "Daniel's Rope Ties," which look like nooses and are described…
09.01.21

Racist Father/Son Duo Get Four Years In Prison…

Two white men from Mississippi were recently sentenced to four years in prison on hate crime charges of simple assault…
08.31.21

Jacob Blake Addresses His Shooting, Walking Again And…

In an exclusive interview with CNN, Jacob Blake detailed how his shooting has left him in fear for himself and…
08.31.21
Close