Jokes On You: Bill Cosby’s Comeback Comedy Tour Not Happening… For Now

The disgraced actor/comedian's rep Andrew Wyatt confirmed the news to the celebrity gossip site that his tour is on hold with no date resumption on the table because of another civil lawsuit. 

Sexual Predator Bill Cosby's Comeback Comedy Tour Put On Hold

Source: Michael Abbott / Getty

Following his unfortunate release due to a ridiculous technicality, “blind” sexual predator Bill Cosby boasted he would be going back on tour. We are happy to report that won’t be happening anytime soon.

TMZ exclusively reports Cosby’s return to the world of comedy to tell “jokes” has been put on halt. The disgraced actor/comedian’s rep Andrew Wyatt confirmed the news to the celebrity gossip site that his tour is on hold with no date resumption on the table because of another civil lawsuit.

Per TMZ:

Cosby’s rep, Andrew Wyatt, tells TMZ … the comedy tour Cosby was planning to launch is officially on ice — with no resuming date in mind just yet — and he says the reason they’re hitting pause is Judy Huth‘s civil lawsuit.

Huth sued Cosby way back in 2014 for sexual assault, alleging he pounced on her at the Playboy Mansion in the ’70s when she was just 15. He’s denied the allegations, and the suit stalled while Cosby faced the Andrea Constand case — but now, a trial date’s been set for Spring 2022.

According to TMZ, Cosby’s rep explained, “he [Cosby] doesn’t want this dark cloud hanging over his head … as he seems to think the case would become all the media talks about while he toured.” TMZ further reports that performing on stage could be “risky” for Cosby because Huth’s lawyers could potentially use whatever he says on stage in court against him. When TMZ  asked Wyatt if that was a concern, he claimed that team Cosby is “most worried about unfair treatment in the media.”

As if that wouldn’t be the case regardless, being that he’s been put on blast by numerous accusers.

Wyatt also claimed that Cosby had been approached by “a dozen promoters” for gigs. That’s quite funny because NYC’s Comedy Cellar has already had said nah to him and his stand-up tour. If there are any promoters and comedy clubs seriously considering working with Cosby, they more than likely want to capitalize off the circus that will follow Cosby wherever he goes.

Photo: Michael Abbott / Getty

Jokes On You: Bill Cosby’s Comeback Comedy Tour Not Happening… For Now  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close