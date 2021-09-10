Celebrity News
K. Michelle Says She Won’t Get The Vaccine Due To Butt Implant Residue

We have to admit that is an original theory to be anti-vaxx...

Source: Johnny Louis / Getty

Of the millions of people who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine, many excuses have been made and heard from tracking devices in the shots to not wanting to give Joe Biden any help, but K. Michelle has given a particularly original excuse for not getting vaccinated.

According to Madamenoire, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and singer star took to her Instagram Live to explain that due to her butt implants (we thought that was the result of pure cornbread eating?!), she’s refraining from getting the vaccine as it doesn’t mix well with the silicone in her physical degree. Even though she’s had her butt implants removed, Michelle says that she still has some silicone left in her body that might have an adverse reaction to the vaccine should she get the jab.

“Silicone and the vaccine don’t mix well together,” she said while on Instagram Live. “It makes you extremely sick. So I have to make a decision about fighting a sickness when I’m just getting healthy again and the chances of what the vaccine might do to me. Because you’ll never fully get silicone out of your body, this is something you be stuck with for the rest of your life. Which is why I try to talk to women and let them know that the girls you see are sick. It’s not what you think it is.”

Well, everyone has their opinion on vaccines even though they haven’t spent a second in medical school but much time on being “educated” on social media. One doctor though told New Beauty that there isn’t any evidence suggesting that vaccines interact with silicone implants at all.

“Historically, patients have had vaccines for flus, shingles, pneumonia, and more, and there has been no recorded responses in people who have implants,” Dr. Robert Singer said. “If there is any data that comes out, we will let the public know. However, at this point, there is absolutely nothing to be afraid of if you have implants or are considering them and are planning to get the vaccine. I would encourage everybody to get their COVID vaccination.”

Expect that doctor to get death threats for speaking up against a theory that anti-vaxxers might’ve gone with thanks to the “Can’t Raise A Man” singer.

K. Michelle Says She Won’t Get The Vaccine Due To Butt Implant Residue  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close