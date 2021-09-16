Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Viral: This TikTok User’s Spot On Celebrity Impressions Has Drew Barrymore Trending

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Fourth Annual WWD Honors

Source: Derrick Salters/WENN.com / WENN

TikTok user, Mary Elizabeth Kelly, has gone viral for a video she posted impersonating different celebrities hypothetical responses to meeting her dog.

The video has caused actress Drew Barrymore to trend on Twitter. Kelly’s spot on impressions of her and Winona Ryder are impressive. The creator somehow morphs into each character as the video goes on.

Amongst the actors that appear in the video include Emma Stone, Jennifer Coolidge, Hugh Grant, Mandy Moore, Christopher Walken, Tina Fey, Sydney Sweeney, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Kristen Wiig.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This woman has a bright future ahead of her as an actor and quite possibly, voice actor. She nails these impressions and the video has already garnered over 100,000 likes on Twitter since it was posted on the platform on September 14.

Kelly has gained over 56k followers on TikTok impersonating celebrities as they might appear on cooking shows. She also has collected 14.3 million likes across the platform with various, comedic characters and situations she has crafted. We believe Kelly deserves her own television series after this or a special appearance on SNL for her many skilled impressions.

Watch the video that has the Internet cackling, and the reason Drew Barrymore is trending. Keep going, Mary!

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Viral: This TikTok User’s Spot On Celebrity Impressions Has Drew Barrymore Trending  was originally published on globalgrind.com

drew barrymore

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy…

A woman did her best Karen impression and was forced to apologize for questioning how an Ivy League-educated Black mother…
09.16.21

Black Ex-Cop Who Killed A White Woman In…

The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis Police officer who shot and…
09.16.21

Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell…

North Texas brothers David and Samuel Tshiongo have opened up about their personal struggles with sickle cell anemia in an…
09.15.21

Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless…

A Georgia family wants answers after their 12-year-old son was killed by police on September 10, after a high-speed chase…
09.15.21

Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To…

Alleged scammers in Florida are accused of stealing the identity of victims who died in the Surfside Champlain Towers South…
09.10.21

Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument

The historic Robert E. Lee confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia is finally coming down after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans…
09.08.21

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21

Black Conservative Larry Elder Argues Slave Owners Are…

Larry Elder, the often-controversial Black conservative politician from California, gave a hot take on the idea of reparations during a…
09.07.21

Timeline: Everything You Need To Know About The…

Grammy award winning R&B singer  R. Kelly faces racketeering and sex trafficking charges that span over three decades. Kelly, who…
09.06.21

There’s A Website For Texans To Snitch On…

The website called profilewhistleblower.com popped up on the radar of Twitter users after Texas lawmakers passed the controversial Senate Bill…
09.03.21
Close