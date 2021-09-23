Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

In His Dreams: R. Kelly’s Trial Defense Compares Him To MLK During Closing Arguments

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

As the circus that so far has been R. Kelly’s second sex abuse trial comes to an end, it wouldn’t be right if his defense didn’t go out with just one more bang.

That honor was given to his defense attorney Deveraux Cannick, who boldly said in court that Kelly’s fight to make a jury actually prove he’s guilty beyond a reasonable doubt is right in line with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s fight for Constitutional rights.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Cannick hammered down on his far-reaching comparison by actually quoting the acclaimed MLK “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, saying, “Somewhere I read of the freedom of speech. Somewhere I read of the freedom of assembly. Somewhere I read of the freedom of the press.” His reference was meant to address MLK protesting across America due to the US government’s unfair treatment to all citizens, adding, “That’s all Robert is trying to do.”

In Deveraux’s efforts to hold the government to account, he also attacked the prosecution’s case by saying they encouraged witnesses to lie on the stand, misled jurors and pushed a false narrative according to the NY Post. Cannick claims the narrative is false because, quote, ” [R. Kelly] didn’t have to recruit women.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

The prosecution led a vigorous case that included testimonies from accusers, both female and male, each with their own traumatizing recollection of the abuse they faced at his hands over the past three decades. If convicted R. Kelly is looking at 10 years to life in prison.

We could think of many wild things that were said or revealed during this trial, but a comparison between MLK and Kellz definitely takes the cake.

In His Dreams: R. Kelly’s Trial Defense Compares Him To MLK During Closing Arguments  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. , r. kelly

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
09.21.21

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
09.21.21

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks…

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
09.21.21

School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy…

A woman did her best Karen impression and was forced to apologize for questioning how an Ivy League-educated Black mother…
09.16.21

Black Ex-Cop Who Killed A White Woman In…

The Minnesota Supreme Court overturned a third-degree murder conviction of Mohamed Noor, the former Minneapolis Police officer who shot and…
09.16.21

Texas-Bred African Brothers Shed Light on Sickle Cell…

North Texas brothers David and Samuel Tshiongo have opened up about their personal struggles with sickle cell anemia in an…
09.15.21

Georgia Cops Kill 12-Year-Old Black Boy In Reckless…

A Georgia family wants answers after their 12-year-old son was killed by police on September 10, after a high-speed chase…
09.15.21

Scammers Stole Surfside Condo Collapse Victims’ IDs To…

Alleged scammers in Florida are accused of stealing the identity of victims who died in the Surfside Champlain Towers South…
09.10.21

Richmond Finally Removes Robert E. Lee Confederate Monument

The historic Robert E. Lee confederate monument in Richmond, Virginia is finally coming down after Gov. Ralph Northam announced plans…
09.08.21

Why Are People Lacing Cocaine With Fentanyl And…

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is prescribed by doctors to rid breakthrough pain from medical procedures or…
09.08.21
Close