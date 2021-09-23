Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As the circus that so far has been R. Kelly’s second sex abuse trial comes to an end, it wouldn’t be right if his defense didn’t go out with just one more bang.

That honor was given to his defense attorney Deveraux Cannick, who boldly said in court that Kelly’s fight to make a jury actually prove he’s guilty beyond a reasonable doubt is right in line with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s fight for Constitutional rights.

Cannick hammered down on his far-reaching comparison by actually quoting the acclaimed MLK “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech, saying, “Somewhere I read of the freedom of speech. Somewhere I read of the freedom of assembly. Somewhere I read of the freedom of the press.” His reference was meant to address MLK protesting across America due to the US government’s unfair treatment to all citizens, adding, “That’s all Robert is trying to do.”

In Deveraux’s efforts to hold the government to account, he also attacked the prosecution’s case by saying they encouraged witnesses to lie on the stand, misled jurors and pushed a false narrative according to the NY Post. Cannick claims the narrative is false because, quote, ” [R. Kelly] didn’t have to recruit women.”

The prosecution led a vigorous case that included testimonies from accusers, both female and male, each with their own traumatizing recollection of the abuse they faced at his hands over the past three decades. If convicted R. Kelly is looking at 10 years to life in prison.

We could think of many wild things that were said or revealed during this trial, but a comparison between MLK and Kellz definitely takes the cake.

In His Dreams: R. Kelly’s Trial Defense Compares Him To MLK During Closing Arguments was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

