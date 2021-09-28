Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Following last week’s insightful episode of TV One’s UNCENSORED featuring super producer Swizz Beatz, it now appears that soul music veteran Anthony Hamilton will be the latest subject to reflect back on his celebrated career in R&B.

For those that need a reminder, Hamilton has been embarking on a successful career ever since getting a second shot at success with his 2003 breakout sophomore album, Comin’ from Where I’m From. Since then, he’s gone on to sell over 50 million albums globally, even showing off his acting skills in the Denzel Washington film American Gangster in addition to becoming an author with his first self-published book, Cornbread, Fish ‘n Collard Greens. Other big accomplishments include becoming a North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductee, performing for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle and also preparing for the release of his highly-anticipated seventh studio album — his first new one in five years! — affectionately titled Love Is the New Black.

In a short clip from his UNCENSORED episode (seen below), the “Charlene” crooner gives some insight into his humble beginnings under the guidance of Jermaine Dupri. Thanks to a chance meeting with music exec L.A. Reid, not to mention an on-the-spot audition where he says, “I sang my ass off,” he soon became a relatable figure coming out of Charlotte, North Carolina that would soon take the music world by storm.

For those interesting in watching, you can expect Anthony Hamilton’s episode of UNCENSORED to air on Sunday (October 3) at 10 P.M. EST/9C on TV One. Watch a clip of the aforementioned meeting of the music minds that kicked off everything for him below:

Anthony Hamilton Reflects On Rise To Becoming A Southern Soul Star On TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

