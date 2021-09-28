Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentTelevision

Anthony Hamilton Reflects On Rise To Becoming A Southern Soul Star On TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Following last week’s insightful episode of TV One’s UNCENSORED featuring super producer Swizz Beatz, it now appears that soul music veteran Anthony Hamilton will be the latest subject to reflect back on his celebrated career in R&B.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

For those that need a reminder, Hamilton has been embarking on a successful career ever since getting a second shot at success with his 2003 breakout sophomore album, Comin’ from Where I’m From. Since then, he’s gone on to sell over 50 million albums globally, even showing off his acting skills in the Denzel Washington film American Gangster in addition to becoming an author with his first self-published book, Cornbread, Fish ‘n Collard Greens. Other big accomplishments include becoming a North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductee, performing for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle and also preparing for the release of his highly-anticipated seventh studio album — his first new one in five years! — affectionately titled Love Is the New Black.

In a short clip from his UNCENSORED episode (seen below), the “Charlene” crooner gives some insight into his humble beginnings under the guidance of Jermaine Dupri. Thanks to a chance meeting with music exec L.A. Reid, not to mention an on-the-spot audition where he says, “I sang my ass off,” he soon became a relatable figure coming out of Charlotte, North Carolina that would soon take the music world by storm.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

For those interesting in watching, you can expect Anthony Hamilton’s episode of UNCENSORED to air on Sunday  (October 3) at 10 P.M. EST/9C on TV One. Watch a clip of the aforementioned meeting of the music minds that kicked off everything for him below:

Anthony Hamilton Reflects On Rise To Becoming A Southern Soul Star On TV One’s ‘UNCENSORED’  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Anthony Hamilton

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security…

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
09.19.33

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31

Jelani Day Found Dead After Missing Grad Student’s…

Jelani Day, a graduate student from Illinois who went missing nearly a month ago, was found dead earlier this month…
04.15.30

Sweet Nothings: Man Stabbed McDonald’s Customer After Argument…

The suspect stabbed the man after he tried to intervene between a security guard and the assailant over the amount…
01.01.70

After Pfizer’s News Of Promising Vaccine Results, Concerns…

Getting the vaccine approved and available for children under 12 is only half the battle. Vaccine equity concerns continue despite…
01.01.70

Landlord Goes Viral After Evicting Tenant For 2…

One landlord recently found himself at a crossroads of either keeping his business afloat or having a heart for a…
10.25.27

Black Families Get New Answers In Ancestry Thanks…

In a history-changing turn of events, millions of Freedmen’s Bureau records from the 19th century have recently been updated to…
10.26.27
Close