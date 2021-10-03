Celebrity News
Keshia Knight Pulliam Reveals She Got Married Last Week At An Intimate Ceremony: ‘I Married My Best Friend’

Congratulations to actress Keshia Knight Pulliam as she recently got married to her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James.

Source: Michael Tullberg / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Keshia Knight Pulliam as the 42-year-old recently revealed that she’s gotten married!

Last week, the actress married her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James, in a private and intimate ceremony at their Atlanta home. Pulliam revealed the news in a surprise Instagram post on Saturday (October 2), sharing a few pictures from the blissful day.

“Last week my life forever changed,” she wrote as a picture’s caption. “I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!”

“It wasn’t the large destination wedding we were originally planning,” she continued. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect! Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”

She wrapped up her caption by sharing a valuable lesson that she’s learned from the pandemic, writing, “Covid has definitely taught us to live in the moment and that the present is the greatest “present” that exists. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us!! Most of all thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love ❤ #TheJamesBond.
Check out the photos below!

The happy couple first met on the set of the TV movie “Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta” in 2019, and instantly hit it off. James, 40, then proposed to The Cosby Show alum in December 2020 on their one-year dating anniversary!

This marks the second marriage for the actress who was previously married to former NFL star, Ed Hartwell. The couple split a few months after their wedding in January 2016 and share a four-year-old daughter, Ella.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Close