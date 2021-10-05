Television
HomeTelevision

Sports Comedy Favorite ‘The Game’ Confirms Return With All-New Trailer [Watch]

Players change, but The Game remains: Take a sneak peek at the latest incarnation of the popular sports series.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
ABC's Coverage Of The 2019 TCA Winter Press Tour - Gallery

Source: Image Group LA / Getty

Football season is upon us, so what better time to breathe new life into a crowd favorite that hilariously captured the passion, dreams and in-betweens of young black athletes on and off the field?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

|| RELATED: BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: Celebrate Rap City’s Return With 15 Famous Basement Freestyles ||

|| RELATED: Scream Queens: 15 Black Leading Women In Horror Films That Had Us Shook ||

The Game made its debut on television back in 2006. Originally a spinoff of the show Girlfriends, the series ran for three seasons on CW before being cancelled. However, The Game eventually found its second wind, securing a new home on BET for its fourth season in 2011. As part of BET, the show had a respectable run – airing its final episode in 2015.

Here’s a description of the series’ latest incarnation:

“Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Sports Comedy Favorite ‘The Game’ Confirms Return With All-New Trailer [Watch]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

the game

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41

Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing…

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
07.16.36

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70

Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security…

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega…
09.19.33

Haitian Migrants: Does The U.S. Have A Legal…

An expert on refugee law and policy unpacks what went on at the U.S. border and whether the Biden administration…
10.13.31
Close