Football season is upon us, so what better time to breathe new life into a crowd favorite that hilariously captured the passion, dreams and in-betweens of young black athletes on and off the field?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

|| RELATED: BET Hip-Hop Awards 2021: Celebrate Rap City’s Return With 15 Famous Basement Freestyles ||

|| RELATED: Scream Queens: 15 Black Leading Women In Horror Films That Had Us Shook ||

The Game made its debut on television back in 2006. Originally a spinoff of the show Girlfriends, the series ran for three seasons on CW before being cancelled. However, The Game eventually found its second wind, securing a new home on BET for its fourth season in 2011. As part of BET, the show had a respectable run – airing its final episode in 2015.

Here’s a description of the series’ latest incarnation:

“Relocating from San Diego to Sin City, THE GAME returns with a mix of new players and original cast to offer a modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football. The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love – all while trying to maintain their souls as they each play THE GAME.”

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Sports Comedy Favorite ‘The Game’ Confirms Return With All-New Trailer [Watch] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.9: