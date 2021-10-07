Cynthia Erivo, Regina King And More Slay During The Louis Vuitton Fashion Show

Style & Fashion
Louis Vuitton : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

A slew of stars and celebs gathered together on Oct.5 to attend Louis Vuitton’s Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show.

Tennis champ Venus Williams and actress Cynthia Erivo were among the big names who came to shine at the glitzy Paris Fashion Week event. Erivo, who was nominated at the Emmys this year, was pictured outside of the event wearing a bright royal blue baby doll dress paired with chunky heels and dark smokey blue eye shadow.

Louis Vuitton : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Wiliams opted for a shimmery short dress decked up with a puffy black gold embroidered vest and brown boots.

Louis Vuitton : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

 

Chloe Bailey, who is one half of sister singing duo Chloe X Halle, stormed the City of Light in a poofy blue cocktail dress styled up with a white mini purse and bold metallic choker for some extra pizzaz. The singer reportedly sat in the front row during the lavish occasion too, according to Vogue.

Louis Vuitton : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

The 23-year-old star later gushed about the head-turning look on her Instagram page.

“chloe in wonderland…loved the show @louisvuitton, thanks for having me,” she wrote.

Director and actress Regina King slayed at the show in a black and white striped shirt under a white tuxedo jacket paired with edgy drop crotch shorts. King topped off the ensemble with an orange-colored bag and black studded boots. Doesn’t she look amazing?

Louis Vuitton : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2022

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Take a look at King sporting the ensemble below.

The creative powerhouse is certainly no stranger to serving looks on the runway. Back in September The Harder They Fall star dazzled during the Met Gala in a pin-striped Michael Kors gown.

Who do you think rocked their outfit the best during Paris Fashion Week? Tell us down below.

Cynthia Erivo, Regina King And More Slay During The Louis Vuitton Fashion Show  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Regina King

