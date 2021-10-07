Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Mike Epps Ex-Wife Say’s He Was Cheating on Her With His New Wife [VIDEO]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies 24th Annual Talk Of The Town Benefit Gala

Source: David A. Walega / Getty

Quick question before we get started…will the Lord Bless you with somebody else’s husband??

What goes in the wash will come out in the rinse but how the hell did what’s done in the the dark will come to light in the form of a wedding!?  According to actor/comedian Mike Epps ex-wife, Mike Epps was cheating on her with his new wife.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

In a recent sit down, spill all while keeping it real interview, Mike Epps ex-wife, Mechelle McCain, say’s that Mike Epps was trolling on social media for women then started creeping on her, then he ended up on a blog with his now wife, but the problem was he was still married to and ‘sleeping’ with Mechelle McCain his now ex-wife, Mike then filed for divorce , but was still sleeping with his ex-wife.  Michelle McCain, Epps wife of 11 years, then said everything just “clicked” for her and went why am I going to fight for something that is already mine while he has already checked out anyway.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Ironically Mike Epps is now married to OWN Network executive and “Iyanla: Fix My Life” producer Kyra Robinson.

Sound like somebody needs to see if Iyanla will give them the family employee discount…#IJS

Take a look at the video below

Mike Epps Ex-Wife Say’s He Was Cheating on Her With His New Wife [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

mike epps

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With…

James Daniel Edwards IV was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after he created fake fraternity party invitations that said “No…
01.01.70

The Real Reasons Why The Black Unemployment Rate…

A closer look at the data and statistics reveals some of the reasons why the Black unemployment rate is always…
01.01.70

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70

White Reporters Suspended For Wearing Afro Wigs During…

A pair of white journalists for KATV in Little Rock, Arkansas found themselves getting suspended after rocking synthetic Afro wigs…
05.30.41

Cops Detain And Cite Black Man For Singing…

Georgia police detained and cited a black man in Hephzibah, GA for singing rap music too loud while he was…
07.16.36

Gabby Petito’s Dad Suggests Media Give The Same…

During a press conference in Bohemia, New York, the family of Gabby Petito urged the news media and the public…
04.16.35

Mom Blames Daughter’s ‘Picking Cotton’ Homecoming Sign On…

A Missouri homecoming sign bearing racist, anti-Black language and shown off by two white teens is being blamed in part…
01.01.70

Watch: Krazy Karen Gets Sprayed In The Face…

A white woman was caught on video attacking Black men with her iPad in a subway car. The men fought…
05.12.34

R. Kelly Guilty Verdict: The Critical Role Kim…

A popular sentiment being expressed in the wake of R. Kelly's guilty verdict following his sex trafficking trial has been…
01.01.70
Close