Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

One Twitter User Reminded Fans How Funny Rush Hour’s Bloopers Are [Video]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
New Line Cinema's Premiere Of "Rush Hour 3" - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

One Twitter user reminded fans that Rush Hour has the best bloopers of any film created.

In 1998, the film franchise debuted its first of three movies within the series. Even 23 years later, no other film has come close to the raw, uncut bloopers that followed in the creation of Rush Hour. Some fans say that the bloopers are the what they look forward to most and argue that its the best part of watching the series.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Bloopers are short clips from a film, usually a deleted scene, containing a mistake made by a member of the cast or crew. For Rush Hour’s hilarious cast like Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, the bloopers were endless. Most of the errors occurred from Chan mispronouncing English words during filming as Tucker attempted to help him along the way. Other moments were the result of Tucker being his comedic self. There are a number of classic bloopers that fans of the film recall more than some of the iconic scenes within the action comedy film series.

Rush Hour 2’s bloopers seems to be a fan favorite.

Since then, no other film has done what Rush Hour was able to do with the bloopers alone. Most productions tend to hide their mistakes, editing out any mishaps during filming. Whereas, Rush Hour used these moments to bring even more joy after the film. One fan says Rush Hour has some of the best bloopers in cinematic history.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

What was your favorite deleted scene from the franchise? Comment below.

Be sure to watch the two minute clip of Rush Hour’s best bloopers below courtesy of Twitter user, @camronsanto.

One Twitter User Reminded Fans How Funny Rush Hour’s Bloopers Are [Video]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Rush Hour

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest

Apple Finally Unveils Its New MacBook Pros, Expect…

Apple is coming for all of your coins in 2021.
05.18.57

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And…

The retired four-star general and former secretary of state passed due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.
01.01.70

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting 'me too' in context with the broader global fight…
03.10.56

Florida’s New Medical Marijuana Licensing Rule Allegedly Discriminates…

Nikki Fried believes DeSantis' new medical marijuana licensing rule will increase the application fees for protected black farmers by more…
01.01.70

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70

‘No Blacks’: Frat’s Racist Prank Backfires, Ends With…

James Daniel Edwards IV was arrested and charged with cyberstalking after he created fake fraternity party invitations that said “No…
01.01.70

The Real Reasons Why The Black Unemployment Rate…

A closer look at the data and statistics reveals some of the reasons why the Black unemployment rate is always…
01.01.70

Nurse Busted For Selling Vaccine Cards On Facebook

It seems everybody now days have a hustle to help makes ends meet.  Some professions/professionals you wouldn’t think need a…
01.01.70

Actress Dies In Her Sleep After Neighbor’s Stray…

For one aspiring actress in Duluth, Georgia, the freak accident that led to her death by way of a stray…
01.01.70
Close