Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Her Fashionable Family Slay On Instagram

It's a family affair for Tia Mowry-Hardrict as the actress took to Instagram recently to show off her fashionable family and their adorable style!

Celebrities Visit Build - February 4, 2020

Source: Manny Carabel / Getty

It’s always a fashionable family affair for Tia Mowry-Hardrict and her adorable family and on Monday (October 18) the actress took to Instagram to show them off as they strutted their stuff right from their home.

In a super cute IG Reel, Tia kicked off the family slay rocking a black leather midi skirt and a black feathery, sleeveless top. The camera then cut to her son, Cree, who matched his mama’s fly in an all-black-everything look, equipped with black slacks, a black suit jacket, and a matching black button-up shirt. Next, the camera cut to Tia’s baby girl Cairo, who stole the show in her black and white babydoll dress and white tights. Then, the camera cut again to show Tia and her hubby, Cory Hardrict, walking hand in hand and exuding Black love in the best way possible. Finally, the camera cut to show a shot of the family of four together as they walked with all the confidence, swag, smiles, and love alll to the soundtrack of Drake’s “Race My Mind.”

Check out the super cute video of the Hardrict family below.

“Love this ❤❤,” Lala Anthony commented on Tia’s post while former The Game actress Gabrielle Dennis wrote, “YESSSSS step step!!!❤.” Another IG user complimented Corey’s super cool swag by saying, “Corey is just like yeah ima cool in my sweats && blue Jean Jacket hahaha, I love how yall compliment each other without even trying ❤❤❤,” while another couldn’t get enough of baby Cairo, writing, “Your daughter is just so happy lol.”

Safe to say we’re obsessed with this family?

Tia Mowry-Hardrict And Her Fashionable Family Slay On Instagram  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Tia Mowry Hardrict

