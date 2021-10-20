Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Chris Brown Calls Kyrie Irving A “Real Hero” For Refusing Vaccination: “I Stand With My Brother”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

It goes without saying that COVID-19 vaccination has split the world down the middle between those in favor of getting the shot and others against it, the latter group branded with the now-infamous title “Anti-Vaxxer.”

Often-controversial Brooklyn Nets star player Kyrie Irving has proudly asserted himself as one vehemently against getting vaccinated, and it appears he’s getting support on the decision from another contentious celebrity, Chris Brown.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Brown jumped on Instagram earlier today to show his support for Irving’s anti-vaxx stance, referring to the NBA champion in his IG Stories as, “The real hero!” also adding, “I stand with my brother.” For those that felt offended by him standing in solidarity with his longtime friend, Breezy went on to write, “Whoever don’t like it … go live your damn life. It’s his choice and a damn good one. Always in my brother’s corner.”

Kyrie officially addressed his feelings on the state of vaccination last week Thursday (October 14) on Instagram Live, where he actually said his decision is neither pro or anti, stating, “I chose to be unvaccinated, and that was my choice, and I would ask you all to just respect that choice.” He further added, “I am going to just continue to stay in shape, be ready to play, be ready to rock out with my teammates and just be part of this whole thing. This is not a political thing; this is not about the NBA, not about any organization. This is about my life and what I am choosing to do.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Given his supportive message, it could be implied that Chris Brown himself isn’t vaccinated, although he hasn’t made a statement to confirm or deny either way. However, given the sordid history of decision-making on the “Run It!” singer’s behalf, a co-sign from him might not be something to be proud of.

Do you think Brown and Irving are justified in their decision(s) to speak against the COVID-19 vaccination, or is it irresponsible for two very famous Black men to deliver a message publicly that’s already proven to be fatal for many? Sound off and let us know your thoughts!

Chris Brown's Kyrie Irving vaccine comments
Image via Instagram/@chrisbrownofficial
The Transformation Of Chris Brown
0 photos

Chris Brown Calls Kyrie Irving A “Real Hero” For Refusing Vaccination: “I Stand With My Brother”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Chris Brown , Kyrie Irving

Videos
Latest

Howard Protester Claims Students Hospitalized After ‘Coughing Up Blood’…

A freshman at Howard University took to her social media to address issues that plagued the students at the historically…
01.01.70

Facebook Reportedly Planning “Rebrand” With New Name

Facebook is reportedly hoping a new name can help it shed its troubled image.
01.01.70

Howard University Students Stand Firm In Demands As…

Joining Howard students Tuesday afternoon in a show of solidarity, D.C. Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis George put the battle…
02.20.58

Philadelphia Woman Raped On Train While Onlookers Recorded…

A woman in North Philadelphia not only had to endure being raped on a commuter train, but also ended up…
01.09.58

Apple Finally Unveils Its New MacBook Pros, Expect…

Apple is coming for all of your coins in 2021.
05.18.57

Colin Powell, First Black Secretary Of State And…

The retired four-star general and former secretary of state passed due to COVID-19 complications, his family said.
01.01.70

Moving Beyond the Hashtag ‘Me Too.’ Movement Celebrates…

On Thursday, Oct. 21, the group will lead a conversation putting 'me too' in context with the broader global fight…
03.10.56

Florida’s New Medical Marijuana Licensing Rule Allegedly Discriminates…

Nikki Fried believes DeSantis' new medical marijuana licensing rule will increase the application fees for protected black farmers by more…
01.01.70

Dr. Fauci Encourages Vaccinated Families To Enjoy Trick…

Last year experts said it was too risky but this year...
09.20.52

Jon Gruden Resigns As Raiders Head Coach After…

Gruden was in the midst of a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders at the time of his resignation.
01.01.70
Close