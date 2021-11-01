Celebrity News
Karen Huger’s Vow Renewal Dress On The Season Finale Of ‘RHOP’ Was Everything!

Karen Huger closed out this season of 'RHOP' with a lavish vow renewal ceremony and her dress was everything!

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 18

Source: Bravo / Getty

If you caught the season finale of The Real Housewives of Potmac last night then you were in for a treat. Castmember Karen Huger renewed her vows to her husband, Ray Huger, of 25 years in a lavish ceremony and it was everything!

While the ceremony was certainly glamourous, it was Karen’s dress that really stole the show and the beauty looked stunning as she entered the venue to greet her husband.

The self-proclaimed “Grand Dame” shared the look to her Instagram page where followers could really soak in how gorgeous her gown truly was. The curve-hugging gown was diamond-encrusted and billowed out into a fluffy train at Karen’s knees. She wore her hair in an old-Hollywood glam updo and donned crystals in her hair that matched her blinged-out dress. “It was dream come true. Ray and I would love to thank everyone who participated and watched,” she captioned the photo carousel. Love #rhop Special thanks to @vivien_anyabyvivien for “The Karen” gown and the beautiful decor @platinumweddinganddecor @thehairdoc @beatfacehoney @rwbmedia @platinumweddinganddecor.”

Check it out below.

Karen’s 452 thousand followers seemed to agree with how lavish the gown was and flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Absolutely gorgeous ❤,” one follower wrote while another said, “So wonderful.” Former cast member, Monique Samuels, even chimed in calling the look, “gorgeous” before leaving a plethora of heart-eye emojis to emphasize her point. 

What do you think of Karen’s lavish gown?

Karen Huger’s Vow Renewal Dress On The Season Finale Of ‘RHOP’ Was Everything!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close