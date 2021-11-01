Lala’s PrettyLittleThing Collab Just Dropped And It’s Everything!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Beauties, we hope you’ve got your coins together because Lala’s first PrettyLittleThing collaboration as the brand’s newest ambassador just dropped and it’s everything!

The actress and TV personality took to her Instagram page today to kick off the collab, posting a series of photos wearing items from the collection, and per usual, she looks so good! For her first look, she wore a super sexy red, black and yellow cut-out dress with matching red strappy heels. In the next image, she wore a red vegan leather dress, and in the third shot, she wore a black vegan leather dress with matching gloves. “It’s FINALLY here!!” she captioned the post. “I’m so excited to announce my first Brand Ambassador edit with @prettylittlething is now live! I spent so much time designing this collection to be perfect for YOU!! Hurry before it sells out Check it out at PrettyLittleThing.com”

Check out the looks below.

For her next upload, she shared another look from the collection, this time wearing a green and orange patterned halter dress with matching sleeves. She captioned the pic, “My @prettylittlething edit is LIVE!! It’s going crazzzzyyyy. I can’t say thank you enough to everyone buying all the I’m so happy you love it as much as I do. Go shopping and have fun!! ”

Lala’s style edit arrives just in time for the holiday party season as her looks feature curve-hugging mini dresses and corset tops to easily go from day to night in no time. Each style is perfect for the fall with colors ranging from bright orange to brown and classic black and with prices ranging from $20 – $100, the looks are fashionable and affordable! Get Lala’s collection on the PLT website, here.

